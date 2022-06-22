5 times Kiara Advani showed her love for jackets

Kiara Advani has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, her last releases – Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – have been massive hits among the fans. And now, Kiara is looking forward to the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. The movie is a comedy family drama which is slated to hit the screens on June 24 and Kiara is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.
On the other hand, Kiara has also been the talk of the town for her impressive style statements. From her gym looks to her ethnics, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor never misses on a chance to send the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city. Talking about her style statements, Kiara has an inclination towards jackets and is often seen pairing it up with her outfits. So, here’s a look at Kiara Advani’s pics wherein she has shown her love for jackets.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kiara made a statement as she wore a white t-shirt with denims and paired it with a camouflage jacket and long boots.
The actress looked stunning in a blue coloured jumpsuit and paired it with a light-coloured jacket. She was seen completing the look with fawn-coloured loafers.
Flaunting her love for neon colours, Kiara wore neon orange-coloured capri jeggings with a white crop tank top. Her cream jacket was adding beauty to her look.
Kiara had opted for a green-coloured tank top with camouflaged pyjamas and had paired it with denims as she was clicked post a jetty ride.
Kiara had paired her stunning red and black coloured mini dress with a light-coloured crop jacket and she was definitely nailing the look.
