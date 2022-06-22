5 times Kiara Advani showed her love for jackets

1 / 6

Kiara Advani’s love for jackets

Kiara Advani has been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, her last releases – Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – have been massive hits among the fans. And now, Kiara is looking forward to the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. The movie is a comedy family drama which is slated to hit the screens on June 24 and Kiara is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. On the other hand, Kiara has also been the talk of the town for her impressive style statements. From her gym looks to her ethnics, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor never misses on a chance to send the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out in the city. Talking about her style statements, Kiara has an inclination towards jackets and is often seen pairing it up with her outfits. So, here’s a look at Kiara Advani’s pics wherein she has shown her love for jackets.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla