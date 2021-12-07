5 Times Kiara Advani's chemistry with co stars grabbed attention

Kiara Advani has done several movies that have been received well by her fans making her enjoy a massive appreciation. The actress kick-started her Bollywood journey with the film Fugly. Soaring high on the success of her top-notch and extremely impressive performance as the strong Dimple in the film Shershaah, Kiara has created her place in the B-town as the versatile actress who can unravel layers of any role in different manners. She had worked with most of the top actors and there is no denying that her chemistry with everyone is sizzling which speaks volumes of her incredible acting skills. Here’s a look at pictures of Kiara Advani with her co-stars that prove their chemistry is pure magic.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram
Kiara Advani essayed the role of Sakshi Dhoni in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The chemistry shared between Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput was equally appealing and refreshing. Kiara was widely appreciated for her role opposite Sushant Singh in MS Dhoni's biopic.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani shared the screen together in the blockbuster movie Kabir Singh. The film performed incredibly well at the box office. The chemistry shared between Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was much loved by fans.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were starred together in Shershaah. The incredible chemistry between the two sent the internet into a frenzy. Rumoured couple Kiara and Sidharth painted the entire town with love after the release of their movie.
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal were seen in Netflix original titled Lust Stories released in 2018. The Lust Stories features the sizzling chemistry between Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.
One of the greatest blockbusters delivered by Kiara Advani is Good Newwz helmed by Raj Mehta. The movie was appreciated for its unique concept and comedy. The actress played the role of Diljit Dosanjh's wife in the film. The chemistry of the on-screen couple was loved by all due to their innocent and quirky nature.
Photo Credit : Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram