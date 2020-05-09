Best of the Week: Kiara Advani's cool pic, Surbhi Chandna sunkissed look to Ira Khan's snap from the farmhouse

1 / 7

Check out the best photos of the week

As the week comes to an end we cannot help but miss our favourite celebs who are all in quarantine due to safety measures. Aamir Khan's daughter who celebrates her birthday today shared a snap of herself indoors quoting" Every year I have a birthday outfit. Its usually my favourite thing in my closet at that moment in my life. A lot of times it from the Only To Wear At Home part of my closet but sometimes it's a cute top. I didn't have my closet this year so I'm wearing Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt. Its a dress for me. I love it." TV actress Surbhi Chandna also shared a beautiful sunkissed picture and we are totally crushing over it. This week one of the most popular Bollywood couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary and both of them celebrated the same at their Delhi home with Sonam's sharing the first picture she and Anand ever captured of themselves as a couple. Today have a look at these beautiful snaps of the week.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani