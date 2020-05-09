Advertisement
Best of the Week: Kiara Advani's cool pic, Surbhi Chandna sunkissed look to Ira Khan's snap from the farmhouse

Check out the most stunning pictures of this week which won our hearts this quarantine from Kiara Advani to Ira Khan. Have a look.
4127 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out the best photos of the week

    Check out the best photos of the week

    As the week comes to an end we cannot help but miss our favourite celebs who are all in quarantine due to safety measures. Aamir Khan's daughter who celebrates her birthday today shared a snap of herself indoors quoting" Every year I have a birthday outfit. Its usually my favourite thing in my closet at that moment in my life. A lot of times it from the Only To Wear At Home part of my closet but sometimes it's a cute top. I didn't have my closet this year so I'm wearing Roozbeh's favourite T-shirt. Its a dress for me. I love it." TV actress Surbhi Chandna also shared a beautiful sunkissed picture and we are totally crushing over it. This week one of the most popular Bollywood couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary and both of them celebrated the same at their Delhi home with Sonam's sharing the first picture she and Anand ever captured of themselves as a couple. Today have a look at these beautiful snaps of the week.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Celeb couple of the week

    Celeb couple of the week

    One of our absolute favourites Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are this week's celeb couple with their beautiful flashback memories from their wedding to their anniversary this week, their quotes can't get any cuter!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Most liked picture

    Most liked picture

    We love her Prada heels a bit too much and we miss seeing this gorgeous diva outdoors.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Celeb kid of the week

    Celeb kid of the week

    Ira Khan's fresh look with this cute dress won our hearts this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Most shared picture

    Most shared picture

    Isn't Surbhi Chandna just so beautiful?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's denim look was a winner this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Best throwback picture

    Best throwback picture

    Amitabh Bachchan remembers Sridevi and Irrfan in one post as he celebrates 28 years of Khuda Gawah and 5 years of Piku.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

