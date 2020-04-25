X
Best of the Week: Kiara Advani's throwback look, Disha Patani's beach snap to Suhana's photo with her besties

From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani, Check out these stunning pictures of Bollywood celebrities which summed up to the best photos this week.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out the best photos of the week

    Check out the best photos of the week

    As the lockdown due to Coronavirus extends for the safety of the nation, we are missing our favourite celebrities more than ever. Despite the lockdown, however, our celebrities have been entertaining us the entire time. From amazing videos, pictures to doing something really creative, we are getting to know the leading stars of Bollywood more than ever. Recently Star kid, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a video about how to help the elderly people who are staying alone during the COVID-19 lockdown period, "I came across a video which is a simple reminder to support the extended families of our neighborhood, especially the elderly who are the most in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. It's time we strengthen bonds and #ShowWeCare by helping them with essentials and ensure their well-being," he added. The star kid makes an appearance every now and then on his sister's instagram and the siblings manage to make headlines with their fun pics and videos. Today have a look at these other celebrities who helped us stay entertained during this week with their amazing photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Most shared picture

    Most shared picture

    Disha Patani's beach look in a black swimsuit, looking stunning as ever was the most shared picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Best throwback picture

    Best throwback picture

    This throwback picture of these three besties of B-Town won hearts this week. We can see Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan along with actress Ananya Panday in matching outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's boomerang in a printed Kaftan designed by Masaba Gupta was our favourite lockdown look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Best Couple of the week

    Best Couple of the week

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were surely the most loved couple of the week due to their fun videos and romantic banter inside their home this quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Celeb kid of the week

    Celeb kid of the week

    Ibrahim Ali Khan's thoughtful videos for the elderly along with the entertaining ones make him our favourite this week.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Most liked picture

    Most liked picture

    Kiara Advani's throwback picture in a bikini where she is seen soaking the sun in the most beautiful way was the most liked picture of the week

    Photo Credit : Instagram

