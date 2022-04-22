Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 5 upcoming movies of Kiara Advani to look forward to

1 / 6

Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Kiara Advani - the name doesn’t need an introduction. The actress, who made her debut with the 2014 release Fugly, rose to fame with her stint in the 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Kiara. In her career of around eight years so far, Kiara has successfully carved a niche for herself as a successful actress and also as a style icon. Besides, the Kabir Singh actress has also won hearts with her versatility and makes sure to present something new on the table every time she hits the screen. To note, Kiara was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah and her performance as Dimple had won millions of hearts. And while her massive fan following is eagerly waiting to witness her charm on the big screen once again, Kiara has some interesting movies lined up in her kitty. Interestingly, each of her upcoming movies has a different genre and has got the audience excited. So, today, we bring you a list of Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla