Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 5 upcoming movies of Kiara Advani to look forward to

Kiara Advani - the name doesn’t need an introduction. The actress, who made her debut with the 2014 release Fugly, rose to fame with her stint in the 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Kiara. In her career of around eight years so far, Kiara has successfully carved a niche for herself as a successful actress and also as a style icon. Besides, the Kabir Singh actress has also won hearts with her versatility and makes sure to present something new on the table every time she hits the screen.
To note, Kiara was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah and her performance as Dimple had won millions of hearts. And while her massive fan following is eagerly waiting to witness her charm on the big screen once again, Kiara has some interesting movies lined up in her kitty. Interestingly, each of her upcoming movies has a different genre and has got the audience excited. So, today, we bring you a list of Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies.
Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara and Tabu in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second installment of Akshay Kumar's 2007 release horror-comedy. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will feature Kartik getting into Akshay's shoes. On the other hand, Kiara will also have an intriguing role. She recently unveiled her first look from the movie wherein she looked petrified and had a scary hand over her head.
Tentatively titled as RC15, this S Shankar’s directorial is a political drama and will also feature Ram Charan in the lead. RC15 marks Kaira's second collaboration with Ram Charan. The duo was last seen together in 2019 released Telugu action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.
This movie will mark Kiara's first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Govinda Naam Mera will feature Bhumi as Vicky's wife while Kiara will play the role of his girlfriend. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the comedy-drama is slated to hit the screens on June 10 this year.
This Raj Mehta directorial features Varun Dhawan, Kiara, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Jug Jugg Jeeyo revolves around the institution of marriage and marital issues. The movie is slated to release on June 24 this year.
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will be coordinating with Kartik Aaryan once again and this time for Sameer Vidwans’ yet to be titled directorial. The movie is said to be a love saga and was initially titled as Satyanarayan Ki Katha. However, the makers had dropped the name after it sparked objections from fringe groups claiming that it ‘hurts religious sentiments’.They are yet to announce the new name of the movie.
