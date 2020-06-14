Advertisement
From denim to neon yellow; Take a look at Kiara Advani's noteworthy collection of jumpsuits

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular stars in B-town. She is also well known for her fashion sense which is always on point. The actress pulls off a jumpsuit like no one else! Check out photos.
9991 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 10:00 am
    A look into times Kiara donned a jumpsuit

    Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also one of the fittest stars and makes sure to maintain her toned body! When in the gym, you will always spot Kiara doing pull-ups. She loves doing pull-ups as it enhances her grip strength. A relatively simple exercise, pull-ups are extremely important to work on the upper resistance of the body. Kiara stated in one of her interviews, Ï love taking care of me. For me, working out is all about ensuring that my body is fine and healthy. Even if showbiz hadn’t been my trade, I would have been the same towards exercising, diet and skincare.” Kiara loves taking care of her skin and ensures that she eats perfect for glowing skin. She was quoted saying, “I believe in the fact that glowing skin is the best thing to have. A proper skincare routine is a must for radiant and glowing skin. For me, a proper moisturiser is important for hydration. I ensure that my moisturiser is rich in Vitamin E.” The Guilty star is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body, not the other way round." The actress has also pulled off a jumpsuit on many occasions with ease! From denim, neon yellow to olive green, she carries off every style with supreme confidence! Check out her looks in jumpsuits!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Denim jumpsuit with a twist

    For one of her promotional events, Advani picked out a jumpsuit by Esse Clothing. The outfit featured a halter-neck with a zip-up pattern. The outfit then opened up in the middle to show off her midriff through a large cut-out and then featured high-waisted pants with pockets that fit her well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Airport style on point

    To get airport fashion on point, Kiara picked a royal blue pantsuit and instantly stole all attention. The sleeveless suit featured a plunging neckline, a waist belt and flared pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Camouflage jumpsuit

    Kiara looked gorgeous in a calf-length camouflage deep neck jumpsuit at the airport. She teamed up her look with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers as she tied up her hair in a pair of plaited ponytails.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Bright pink outfit with sneakers

    Kiara was seen opting for comfort as she was seen wearing an off-shoulder pink jumpsuit which she teamed up with white sneakers at an event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Olive green never looked so good

    Indoo Ki Jawaani actress pulls off this olive green jumpsuit like a pro as she teams it up with black strappy heels.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Vision in black

    During Guilty promotions, she opted for a black jumpsuit that came with interesting details. While the neckline featured a self-striped fabric that added texture to her ensemble, the flared bottoms of her jumpsuit added movement and volume to her overall look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kiara's travel wardrobe is all about comfort

    Kiara captioned this look as, "Walking safari. #OneWithNature."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kiara dipping her toes in Neon

    Kabir Singh actress made quite the statement in a head-to-toe neon ensemble for the promotions of her movie, Good Newwz. Kiara went all out as the stunner picked a bright sunshine yellow number. The Kabir Singh actress opted for a yellow jumpsuit featuring one shoulder full sleeves, an asymmetrical drape like addition and flared pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

