Father's Day 2020: Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria; Meet the lesser known dads of the Bollywood stars
Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others are truly showing us what a super cool dad is like! Speaking of which, take a look at the lesser-known fathers of Bollywood stars.
Written By
Ekta Varma
3910 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 21, 2020 09:00 am
Check out Bollyood stars' snaps with their fathers
Fathers Day is here and unlike other years, this time we will be unable to take our fathers out for treats or thank them with fancy gifts. While several countries celebrate the day on the third Sunday of June every year, in many European countries such as Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Father's Day is observed on March 19 (Saint Joseph's Day). Many countries observe the day in March, May, and June. On this day, kids buy presents and create cards, engage in activities to make the day special. However, celebrating it with our dads amid lockdown with this quality time makes it all the more special. When it comes to Bollywood, a lot of stars like Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan have embraced fatherhood in the most endearing ways possible. These well-known superstars for us, are nurturing fathers are home. Akshay Kumar shared how he likes to keep things normal for his kids and doesn't like them being photographed. In one of his posts on social media, the actor is seen walking into a modest home of an old couple with his daughter. He wrote "Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!" Speaking of which, a lot of stars who come from non-filmy backgrounds have lesser-known dad's who choose to stay away from the limelight for obvious reasons. Kiara's dad Jagdeep Advani is a Sindhi Hindu businessman and she recently posted an adorable wish for him on his birthday. "He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!" she wrote. On the occasion of Father's Day today, here's a list of lesser-known dads of Bollywood stars.
Anushka Sharma
An army child, Anushka Sharma is the proud daughter of an army man! Anushka Sharma is known to share loved-up posts with her father, Colonel (Retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma. Meanwhile, Anushka’s father and her mother are living with her and husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, at their Mumbai home during the lockdown. Be it enjoying a game of monopoly or ludo, the family is spreading smiles.
Tara Sutaria
Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria's dad Himanshu Sutaria is often away from spotlight.
Taapsee Pannu
Dilmohan Singh Pannu's daughter Taapsee is currently at the peak of her career and there's no denying that! A couple of years back, The actress' father retired after many years of service. To mark the special day, the actress reportedly planned a surprise party with the help of her sister and showed up at the door with a cake and bouquet in hand.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal is from a filmy background as well. He is an action director and has never been at the forefront of things.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann has often spoken about his father in his interviews. His father is P. Khurrana, who is a famous astrologer. He is the one who told the actor to keep an extra N in Ayushmann and an R in Khurrana.
Sidharth Malhotra
The Gentleman actor got his good looks and stunning voice from his father, Sunil Malhotra who is a Merchant Navy officer.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's father is his 'money guru' as he said in an interview. He further added that he considers himself a conservative investor and attributes this trait to his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. He is a businessman who has dealt in automotive retail and also had interests in leather, hospitality and medical businesses. Singh’s father handles his financial portfolio.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan comes from a family of doctors! His mother is a gynaecologist and his father is Dr Manish Tiwari. He is an established paediatrician. His sister is a surgeon.
