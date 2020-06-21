Father's Day 2020: Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria; Meet the lesser known dads of the Bollywood stars

1 / 9

Check out Bollyood stars' snaps with their fathers

Fathers Day is here and unlike other years, this time we will be unable to take our fathers out for treats or thank them with fancy gifts. While several countries celebrate the day on the third Sunday of June every year, in many European countries such as Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Father's Day is observed on March 19 (Saint Joseph's Day). Many countries observe the day in March, May, and June. On this day, kids buy presents and create cards, engage in activities to make the day special. However, celebrating it with our dads amid lockdown with this quality time makes it all the more special. When it comes to Bollywood, a lot of stars like Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan have embraced fatherhood in the most endearing ways possible. These well-known superstars for us, are nurturing fathers are home. Akshay Kumar shared how he likes to keep things normal for his kids and doesn't like them being photographed. In one of his posts on social media, the actor is seen walking into a modest home of an old couple with his daughter. He wrote "Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything!" Speaking of which, a lot of stars who come from non-filmy backgrounds have lesser-known dad's who choose to stay away from the limelight for obvious reasons. Kiara's dad Jagdeep Advani is a Sindhi Hindu businessman and she recently posted an adorable wish for him on his birthday. "He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!" she wrote. On the occasion of Father's Day today, here's a list of lesser-known dads of Bollywood stars.

Photo Credit : Instagram