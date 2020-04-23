/
7 Times Kiara Advani flaunted her love for THIS expensive accessory which costs worth a holiday; Find out
Kiara Advani is one hell of a stunner and a true blue fashionista. She makes sure to keep it stylish whenever she steps out and she is obsessed with this bag of hers which costs a fortune! Read on to find out more.
Kiara Advani's love for THIS accessory from her collection is hard to miss
Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. She rose to fame with Hindi romantic drama Kabir Singh co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Her role as Preeti went on to become the talk of the town and extremely popular. As Kiara swept the audience off their feet with her amazing role in Good Newwz co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, she was recently seen in the web thriller film based on sexual assault titled Guilty which garnered a lot of critical success and became a popular favourite amongst the audience. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! Kiara is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara is also extremely fond of branded accessories and flaunts them unapologetically. From sporting sneakers worth 70000 INR, Balenciaga sweatshirt worth a whopping amount of approximately Rs 62000 to a Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh, she ups the style quotient and how! Talking about which, Kiara owns a bag that steals the show every time she gets papped! A sling bag by the label Off-White which costs a whopping 1,140 USD or Rs 82,103! She is obsessed with this accessory and we have proof enough. Check out her photos!
Slaying and how!
Kiara owns this look and there's no denying that.
An all-black look
She is a fan of black outfits. The actress teams up her all-black outfit with her favourite bag!
Candid click
This is indeed a picture-perfect as she carries her Off-White bag at the airport.
Love that smile!
Kiara gets clicked at her most chic and stylish avatar.
All-time travel companion
We all have a favourite accessory in our collection and Kiara's is surely this Off-White bag.
The bag steals the show
We wonder what kept the diva so busy here.
Chic and stylish
Kiara makes sure to keep her airport look chic and stylish.
