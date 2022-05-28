JugJugg Jeeyo’s Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan are a sizzling pair & these pics are proof

1 / 6

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s pics

Over the years, Indian cinema has given us several off screen and on screen jodis which have won millions of hearts. And now, another jodi is making the headlines. We are talking about Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are creating waves in the town these days courtesy of their upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie marks Kiara and Varun’s first collaboration and their onscreen chemistry has been the talk of the town. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul in the lead and revolves around post marriage issues. The comedy drama is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year and the trailers have already got the fans excited. “The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour,” a source was quoted saying to Pinkvilla. Interestingly, Varun and Kiara have begun with the promotions and their off screen chemistry has also got the fans excited about JugJugg Jeeyo. Ahead of the movie’s release, we bring you some interesting pics of Varun and Kiara wherein they made a sizzling jodi and it spoke volumes about their off screen chemistry.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla