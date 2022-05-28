JugJugg Jeeyo’s Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan are a sizzling pair & these pics are proof

Over the years, Indian cinema has given us several off screen and on screen jodis which have won millions of hearts. And now, another jodi is making the headlines. We are talking about Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are creating waves in the town these days courtesy of their upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie marks Kiara and Varun’s first collaboration and their onscreen chemistry has been the talk of the town. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul in the lead and revolves around post marriage issues.
The comedy drama is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year and the trailers have already got the fans excited. “The premise beautifully merges the generation gap, and puts out a unique point of about love, but with ample of humour,” a source was quoted saying to Pinkvilla. Interestingly, Varun and Kiara have begun with the promotions and their off screen chemistry has also got the fans excited about JugJugg Jeeyo. Ahead of the movie’s release, we bring you some interesting pics of Varun and Kiara wherein they made a sizzling jodi and it spoke volumes about their off screen chemistry.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Varun and Kiara were seen posing in a balcony and appeared to be lost in some thought. In the pic, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress was seen wearing an embroidered kurta while Varun was posing in a comfy t-shirt.
Photo Credit : kiara advani instagram
Kiara had shared a beautiful selfie with Varun wherein they were seen posing with their masks on in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Varun and Kiara make for an enthusiastic jodi and they often dish out a happy vibe. In this pic, the Bawaal actor was seen lifting his co-star in his arms during the promotions.
Photo Credit : APH
Kiara looked was a sight to behold in her fusion look as she wore a sequinned blouse with a blue coloured heavily embroidered sharara. On the other hand, Varun exuded charm in his comfy casuals.
Varun looked dapper in his striped shirt during the promotions while Kiara made a statement in her stylish embroidered blouse with a white coloured satin slit skirt with an organza dupatta.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
