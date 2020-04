1 / 9

Be inspired by the beautiful diva for your Ramadan look this year

Kiara Advani has won hearts all over the country with her back to back hits in 2019. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 comedy movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “ M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” as Sakshi Dhoni(wife of M.S Dhoni). She made her debut in Telugu movie from “Bharat Ane Nenu.” with Co-actor Ram Charan. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career too. Her performance was appreciated by actress Vidya Balan who shared “Kiara is so beautiful. I think Kiara did a great job (in Kabir Singh). Especially for a city-bred girl, who is independent, and I am sure who is not like Preeti, to play a role like this with so much conviction, it is incredible. So, I think that’s is the thing with being an actor, whether or not you believe in it. when you are able to pull it off – hats off.” On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. Kiara Advani's fashion choices have often stolen the limelight at major red carpet events and even made headlines. Kiara's social media is filled with amazing style statements of the diva. In fact, her luxury bags have often made headlines along with her impeccable choice of outfits during the promotions of her movies. Today as we have some of the actress' best Indo western and traditional looks for you to glam up in Ramadan. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Youtube