Kiara Advani added expensive Prada heels also worn by Nicki Minaj to her airport look and stormed the internet

Kiara Advani's prada heels

Kiara Advani surely had a fruitful 2019 with some of the best blockbusters to her kitty, the actress bagged some of the most interesting movies thanks to her back to back hits. The actress shared how she always told her mom that she would wish to be busy with back to back shoots and the time has finally come that Kiara has her hands full of projects. But due to the current epidemic, the actress had to wrap up her shoot with Kartik Aaryan and rush back to Bay. Shedding some insight on how she spent her spare time, she has shared with a leading daily that she is using the time to reconnect with her old friends and teachers. She also added that she is trying to improve her Urdu in an attempt to keep herself involved in a constructive way. Talking about the work front, Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s much talked about directorial Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Besides, Kiara has also been roped in for the most anticipated sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The actress style is something which has left us amazed a lot of times. Today we have photos of Kiara donning some expensive sneaker boots which made headlines. Read on more to know what was so special about these sneaker boots.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani