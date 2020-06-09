Advertisement
Kiara Advani added expensive Prada heels also worn by Nicki Minaj to her airport look and stormed the internet

Kiara Advani added expensive Prada heels also worn by Nicki Minaj to her airport look and stormed the internet

Kiara Advani wore a pair of Prada's sneaker heels for an airport look and we loved it! Check out pictures of the same and find out why were these heels so special.
1158 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Kiara Advani's prada heels

    Kiara Advani's prada heels

    Kiara Advani surely had a fruitful 2019 with some of the best blockbusters to her kitty, the actress bagged some of the most interesting movies thanks to her back to back hits. The actress shared how she always told her mom that she would wish to be busy with back to back shoots and the time has finally come that Kiara has her hands full of projects. But due to the current epidemic, the actress had to wrap up her shoot with Kartik Aaryan and rush back to Bay. Shedding some insight on how she spent her spare time, she has shared with a leading daily that she is using the time to reconnect with her old friends and teachers. She also added that she is trying to improve her Urdu in an attempt to keep herself involved in a constructive way. Talking about the work front, Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s much talked about directorial Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Besides, Kiara has also been roped in for the most anticipated sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The actress style is something which has left us amazed a lot of times. Today we have photos of Kiara donning some expensive sneaker boots which made headlines. Read on more to know what was so special about these sneaker boots.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Do you know how much these babies cost?

    Do you know how much these babies cost?

    The actress wore these heels from Prada which come with a price tag of Rs.70000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Do you know which other celebrity wore these shoes?

    Do you know which other celebrity wore these shoes?

    In 2018, MTV Europe Music Awards Nicki Minaj wore the same heels for her on stage performance.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    The detailing

    The detailing

    These Prada high-heeled sneaker heels with sawtooth rubber sole have a futuristic vibe with distinctive elasticized side detailing and laces at the center. On the tongue, the logo stands out in a contrasting pink and black colour.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    How Kiara styled them?

    How Kiara styled them?

    Kiara donned an all black look with a pair of black pants with white stripes on sides and a Givenchy Jumper worth almost a lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    How the internet reacted

    How the internet reacted

    Kiara's look was loved by her fans but was subjected to trolling on the internet.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    How Kiara reacted to the trolling

    How Kiara reacted to the trolling

    Kiara shared in an interview when asked about this particular trolling to “Are you talking about the ones that I wore at the airport? Not just me, one of my forthcoming film's producer too loved them. And, he loved them so much that he said I should wear it in one of the upcoming songs in his film, Let's see. Get ready to troll me again." shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Kiara Advani's airport look was surely a winner

    Kiara Advani's airport look was surely a winner

    Kiara's bold and trendy choice for her airport look was surely a trendsetter.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Her look was on point

    Her look was on point

    With a tied up high ponytail and glares the actress slayed the all black look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Her confidence adds that glam factor to her look

    Her confidence adds that glam factor to her look

    Kiara's bold and confident nature is another highlight of all the outfits she donnes.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

