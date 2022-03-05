Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 5 Times Bollywood divas looked pretty in pink

Pink is known to be a universal colour that celebrates love and celebrities seem to be flattered over this charming hue. Bollywood actresses are fixated on pink and they have got all the wholesome reasons to love it. Talking of that, here's a look at Bollywood actresses who opted for pink shade for their parties, day-outs, and strips and proved that pink is perfect for every occasion.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram
For Diwali, the actress picked a rose pink lehenga and looked all the way beautiful. She killed the look in the pretty pink lehenga that came with printed detailing.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Kiara made the most gorgeous bridesmaid in a pink ensemble. The actress ditched the traditional aesthetic and served a head-turning look for a modern bridesmaid in a pink dress.
The diva looked beautiful in a bright pink gown sporting a ruffle neckline with a plunging deep back. She looked right out of a fairytale in a body-hugging outfit that featured tiers down the waist and dramatic sleeves.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Ananya opted for a neon pink and orange mini dress and paired it with an oversized orange blazer. The outfit had mini hem length, fitted silhouette, and broad straps.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Janhvi donned a stunning spaghetti dress for Khushi's birthday bash. The gorgeous ensemble came with a figure-hugging silhouette that featured a plunging U neckline and a backless design tied with cross ribbon.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram