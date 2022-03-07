Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who are bridesmaid goals

1 / 6

Bollywood bridesmaids

One of the biggest joys of life is to see your best friend getting married. The happiness of turning into a bridesmaid beats everything else. Our Bollywood actresses might be successful and famous but when it comes to their friends, they are just like us. They get as excited as we do about their friends and leave no stone unturned to make the most gorgeous bridesmaid. Yes, these divas keep their stardom aside when their best friends get married. Take a look at all the times Bollywood actresses turned into beautiful bridesmaids.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk