Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who are bridesmaid goals

One of the biggest joys of life is to see your best friend getting married. The happiness of turning into a bridesmaid beats everything else. Our Bollywood actresses might be successful and famous but when it comes to their friends, they are just like us. They get as excited as we do about their friends and leave no stone unturned to make the most gorgeous bridesmaid. Yes, these divas keep their stardom aside when their best friends get married. Take a look at all the times Bollywood actresses turned into beautiful bridesmaids.
The actress donned a neon lehenga with a flowery skirt and a halterneck blouse. She accessorised her look with pendants and bindi and kept her makeup minimal.
The diva looked ethereal in a gorgeous floral lehenga. She donned a bustier style blouse with a sweetheart neckline that sported floral embroidery all over. A statement gold choker necklace with beads completed her desi look.
Kiara wore an orange golden backless blouse that came with beaded tassels, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and orange pattern details all over. She paired it with a heavy lehenga in a bright orange hue and rounded off her bridesmaid look with a zari dupatta.
The actress donned a traditional cream lehenga. She styled it with maang tikka and chaandbalis and set Instagram on fire with her boho-chic photos.
Shraddha has been a maid of honour several times for her friends. For an occasion, the diva donned a one-shoulder sequined top paired with a red skirt and made for an ideal bridesmaid.
