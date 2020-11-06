Advertisement
Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Must have accessories to go with your Diwali look inspired by Bollywood actresses

Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses on how to style your Diwali traditional look with the perfect accessories.
985 reads Mumbai Updated: November 6, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 10
    Diwali look inspiration by Bollywood celebs

    Kiara Advani has been climbing the ladder of success with her hard work and talent as an actress with every passing day. After dancing with Varun Dhawan for a song in Kalank, reports suggest that Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside the actor in a romantic dramedy. She will also be reuniting with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta for the project. The actress was last seen in the web film Guilty and has also teamed up with Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film called Laxmii which will be released on an OTT platform soon. It's no surprise to everyone how Kiara never fails to amuse us with her unconventional fashion statements and one look at her social media will also give you an insight into her love for Indian wear even before becoming an actress. Though her style has changed tremendously over the past few years, the actress never forgets her roots and swears by Indian outfits for her off duty, airport, and her promotional looks. Recently for promotion Laxmii, the actress picked a red Gharara which she styled with her wavy hair and a heavy neckpiece which was lauded even by her co-star Akshay Kumar while they promoted the show on Kapil Sharma's show. Today we have some amazing accessories donned by the diva with her Indian looks along with some more inspirations from Bollywood actresses who rocked some amazing accessories with their Indian looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Head jewelry chain

    Add this to your simple graceful lehenga or saree for an elegant look.

    Photo Credit : Anita Hassanandani's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Nose rings

    Go minus earrings and neckpiece and add a stunning nose ring to your desi look.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 10
    A simple red rose

    Look perfect for the occasion in a pretty desi outfit by adding just a beautiful rose to your hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Statement earrings

    A sleek look with a perfect hairstyle and statement earrings like these ones for that perfect Diwali night.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Old school classy look

    Go for a full-blown desi look in gold jewelry and mogra for your pretty bun.

    Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Pearl hair jewelery

    Add more elegance to your look by throwing in pearl hair accessories to your hairdo.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Contrasting color of accessories

    Take cues from Alia who added pink jewelry to her electric blue saree look.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Choker neck piece

    Another classy element to add to your games night look during Diwali.

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Matching potli and jewelery

    Kiara added a silver choker neckpiece and silver Potli to her silver lehenga and we loved the combination.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's instagram

