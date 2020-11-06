Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Must have accessories to go with your Diwali look inspired by Bollywood actresses

1 / 10

Diwali look inspiration by Bollywood celebs

Kiara Advani has been climbing the ladder of success with her hard work and talent as an actress with every passing day. After dancing with Varun Dhawan for a song in Kalank, reports suggest that Kiara Advani is all set to star alongside the actor in a romantic dramedy. She will also be reuniting with her Good Newwz director Raj Mehta for the project. The actress was last seen in the web film Guilty and has also teamed up with Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar for the upcoming film called Laxmii which will be released on an OTT platform soon. It's no surprise to everyone how Kiara never fails to amuse us with her unconventional fashion statements and one look at her social media will also give you an insight into her love for Indian wear even before becoming an actress. Though her style has changed tremendously over the past few years, the actress never forgets her roots and swears by Indian outfits for her off duty, airport, and her promotional looks. Recently for promotion Laxmii, the actress picked a red Gharara which she styled with her wavy hair and a heavy neckpiece which was lauded even by her co-star Akshay Kumar while they promoted the show on Kapil Sharma's show. Today we have some amazing accessories donned by the diva with her Indian looks along with some more inspirations from Bollywood actresses who rocked some amazing accessories with their Indian looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani