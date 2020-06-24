Kiara Advani: All the times the actress stepped out with her favourite book tote worth more than 2 lakh

1 / 9

Kiara Advani is obsessed with this pricey accessory

Kiara Advani had a successful start to 2020 with her Netflix movie, Guilty which was both successful and gained her a lot of appreciation as an actor. A few days before the lockdown began Kiara Advani was shooting for her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan but they made it in time back to the city. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 started shooting in October and announcing the shooting of the film in a post which Kartik Aaryan shared the actor was seen wearing a hoodie, while Kiara was seen wearing a salwar kameez with green chunni while holding onto the clipboard. Alongside the picture, Kartik wrote, “Shubh Aarambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani.” Talking about the work front, Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s much talked about directorial Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiya 2, it is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The actress has been giving her followers on social media an insight into her childhood and productive work indoors this lockdown. The young actress is also loved for her impeccable easy styles and today we have pictures of the actress with her favorite luxury bag which she has been seen donning multiple times.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani