Kiara Advani: All the times the actress stepped out with her favourite book tote worth more than 2 lakh

Kiara Advani: All the times the actress stepped out with her favourite book tote worth more than 2 lakh

Kiara Advani's movies have surely made us fan in love with her as an actor. Her style is yet another thing fans love about her. Today, take a look at this one accessory she is obsessed with.
1810 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 9
    Kiara Advani is obsessed with this pricey accessory

    Kiara Advani had a successful start to 2020 with her Netflix movie, Guilty which was both successful and gained her a lot of appreciation as an actor. A few days before the lockdown began Kiara Advani was shooting for her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kartik Aaryan but they made it in time back to the city. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 started shooting in October and announcing the shooting of the film in a post which Kartik Aaryan shared the actor was seen wearing a hoodie, while Kiara was seen wearing a salwar kameez with green chunni while holding onto the clipboard. Alongside the picture, Kartik wrote, “Shubh Aarambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @kiaraaliaadvani @aneesbazmee @bhushankumar @muradkhetani.” Talking about the work front, Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s much talked about directorial Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Talking about Bhool Bhulaiya 2, it is the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The actress has been giving her followers on social media an insight into her childhood and productive work indoors this lockdown. The young actress is also loved for her impeccable easy styles and today we have pictures of the actress with her favorite luxury bag which she has been seen donning multiple times.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Her go to airport buddy

    This book tote can be styled with just any casual look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Colour coordination is perfection

    Kiara looks stunning in black with this arm candy.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Do you know the price of this luxury bag?

    This Dior Book Tote is worth more than 2 lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Sometimes its her gym buddy too

    The Black and White Houndstooth Embroidery bag is worth 3000 USD.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    A perfect accessory for every occasion

    Kiara donning the perfect casual look with her perfect bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Travel buddy

    Kiara rocking a sassy airport look yet again with this Dior bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Slaying in traditional

    A happy Kiara heading back home from work.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Trying new styles

    Kiara in a multi colour tracksuit for her travel look and her favourite arm candy complementing it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

