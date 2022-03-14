Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: Decoding Bollywood celebs' glam looks from red carpet

Published on Mar 14, 2022 04:29 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Bollywood celebs' glamorous red carpet looks

    Bollywood celebs' glamorous red carpet looks

    The annual Hello Awards 2022 was held on Sunday and was no less than a star-studded affair. The red carpet of the award function was lit as these celebrities arrived in their glamorous outfits. The red carpet provided some drop-dead gorgeous looks in shades of yellow to black and saw the likes of Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and more turn up for the star-studded event. Check out some of the best-dressed Bollywood celebrities on the awards night below.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    Siddhant Chaturvedi

    The actor who is currently enjoying the success of his last movie Gehraiyaan grabbed the attention in a white suit paired with a blue shirt.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 3 / 6
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    The diva donned a bright yellow gown that featured a plunging neckline, a bareback, a floor-sweeping train, and a risque thigh-high slit on the side.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    The actress' sleeveless black gown sported a halter high neck connected to the plunging back in a criss-cross design. It also came with intricate embroidery and lacework.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kumar

    Akshay Kunar also graced the red carpet with his presence. He looked handsome as always in a classic white shirt paired with a blue coat.

    Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon

    The actress channelled her inner princess in a gorgeous lavender gown with a huge trail. She certainly stole the limelight on the red carpet with her beautiful look.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram