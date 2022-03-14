Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday: Decoding Bollywood celebs' glam looks from red carpet

The annual Hello Awards 2022 was held on Sunday and was no less than a star-studded affair. The red carpet of the award function was lit as these celebrities arrived in their glamorous outfits. The red carpet provided some drop-dead gorgeous looks in shades of yellow to black and saw the likes of Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and more turn up for the star-studded event. Check out some of the best-dressed Bollywood celebrities on the awards night below.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram
The actor who is currently enjoying the success of his last movie Gehraiyaan grabbed the attention in a white suit paired with a blue shirt.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The diva donned a bright yellow gown that featured a plunging neckline, a bareback, a floor-sweeping train, and a risque thigh-high slit on the side.
The actress' sleeveless black gown sported a halter high neck connected to the plunging back in a criss-cross design. It also came with intricate embroidery and lacework.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
Akshay Kunar also graced the red carpet with his presence. He looked handsome as always in a classic white shirt paired with a blue coat.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The actress channelled her inner princess in a gorgeous lavender gown with a huge trail. She certainly stole the limelight on the red carpet with her beautiful look.
Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram