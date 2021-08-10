Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Kiara Advani
  4. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: PHOTOS of the co stars prove they share a great chemistry

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: PHOTOS of the co stars prove they share a great chemistry

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have been making the headlines for their dating rumours as they are often spotted together. Read ahead to know more.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pictures

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pictures

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are amongst the biggest names from the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. The two will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Karan Johar’s Shershaah that will be premiering on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on August 13, 2021. Ever since the two actors started working with each other, rumours about them being in a relationship started to make rounds as they were spotted together even after working hours. During a media interaction, Kiara Advani mentioned that she knows Sidharth Malhotra “really well” and also praised his intelligence when it comes to “scripting and editing work”. Here are pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra that prove they have great chemistry on-screen and in real-life. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Vacationing together

    Vacationing together

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get clicked at the Mumbai airport together as they leave for a vacation to celebrate New Years.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Perfect pose

    Perfect pose

    Kiara and Sidharth pose for the camera and smile away.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Celebration

    Celebration

    Kiara Advani celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family, including Sidharth Malhotra as they all clicked an adorable group picture.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 5 / 6
    Classy pictures

    Classy pictures

    Kiara and Sidharth’s classy pictures leave netizens in awe of them.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Charming duo

    Charming duo

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra look gorgeous as they get clicked in New Delhi, attending an event together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani