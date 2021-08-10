Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: PHOTOS of the co stars prove they share a great chemistry

1 / 6

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pictures

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are amongst the biggest names from the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. The two will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Karan Johar’s Shershaah that will be premiering on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on August 13, 2021. Ever since the two actors started working with each other, rumours about them being in a relationship started to make rounds as they were spotted together even after working hours. During a media interaction, Kiara Advani mentioned that she knows Sidharth Malhotra “really well” and also praised his intelligence when it comes to “scripting and editing work”. Here are pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra that prove they have great chemistry on-screen and in real-life. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani