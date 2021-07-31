Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Kiara Advani
  4. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Times the duo was spotted together, giving way to relationship rumours

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Times the duo was spotted together, giving way to relationship rumours

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have often been spotted with each other even outside of work space, making people believe they are in a relationship. Read ahead to take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Photos of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted together

    Photos of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted together

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most popular names amongst the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. They will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Shershaah that will be premiering on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2021. As the two actors started working together, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were often spotted spending time with each other, even outside of their working space. During a media interaction, Kiara Advani said that she knows Sidharth Malhotra “really well” and also praised his intelligence when it came to “scripts and editing work”. She said that Sidharth Malhotra is “very focused on his work”. Fans are waiting to see them together on-screen. Here are pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from times that they were spotted together, giving way to rumours. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Similar outfits

    Similar outfits

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get clicked posing with the team of Shershaah donning similar outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 6
    Leaving parties together

    Leaving parties together

    Kiara Advani was spotted leaving her birthday bash along with Sidharth Malhotra in his car.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 6
    Vacationing together

    Vacationing together

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get clicked together wearing the perfect airport outfits while they leave for a vacation to celebrate the New Year with each other.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra get clicked while looking at a photo-album together and laughing.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Perfect pose

    Perfect pose

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pose for the camera together while they stand under the perfect lighting.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla