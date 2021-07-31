-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Kiara Advani
⁄
-
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Times the duo was spotted together, giving way to relationship rumours
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Times the duo was spotted together, giving way to relationship rumours
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have often been spotted with each other even outside of work space, making people believe they are in a relationship. Read ahead to take a look.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
2954 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 31, 2021 04:09 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6