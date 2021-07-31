Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Times the duo was spotted together, giving way to relationship rumours

1 / 6

Photos of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted together

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most popular names amongst the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. They will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Shershaah that will be premiering on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2021. As the two actors started working together, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were often spotted spending time with each other, even outside of their working space. During a media interaction, Kiara Advani said that she knows Sidharth Malhotra “really well” and also praised his intelligence when it came to “scripts and editing work”. She said that Sidharth Malhotra is “very focused on his work”. Fans are waiting to see them together on-screen. Here are pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from times that they were spotted together, giving way to rumours. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani