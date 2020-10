1 / 9

Actresses and their real names

It is a known fact that many actors from Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan changed their names before entering the entertainment industry. Talking about Akshay Kumar, in particular, his real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. Akshay is one of the successful stars of Bollywood today. Tiger Shroff is known for his acting, fitness and dancing skills. The actor's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. When it comes to Rajinikanth, many know that his real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. Not only actors, there are many actresses as well who changed their names before making it big in the industry. From Anushka Shetty, Kiara Advani to Sridevi, there are many actresses who changed their names before they became big celebrities. While some changed it because they thought it didn't go well with their screen presence, others changed it for luck. Having said that, take a look at this list of actresses who were born with different names, but later changed it.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram/Anushka Shetty Youtube