Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Kabir Singh star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos

Kiara Advani turns 28 today and we have these unmissable photos of the actress where she just won't stop smiling. Check them out.
    Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Take a look at these pics of the actor where she wont stop smiling

    Kiara Advani is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday for the first time and social media is already buzzing with birthday wishes for the beautiful actress. Kiara Advani proved her mettle as an actor with her experimental roles in her recent movies and OTT releases. Kiara Advani is here to rule and she has clearly proved so with her successful movies in 2019. With her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actress is now one of the top actors in the country. Her character, Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh was criticised by people. Post Kabir Singh's success, she even penned down a heartfelt note stating, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me." On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. Her movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite superstar Akshay Kumar will be released on an OTT platform. Today on Kiara Advani's special day take a look at these pictures of the actress where she is giving her fans a virtual treat with her stunning smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Auto hopping

    The actress sweetly waves at the paparazzi as she steps into an auto.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Prettiest in traditional

    We love that glow on her face with her marvelous smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy girls are the prettiest

    The actress' in a floral outfit for the promotions of her movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Exotic getaways

    Looking all surprised and cute like a kid here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunkissed to perfection

    The actress looking gorgeous as ever as she poses in a sunkissed frame.

    Photo Credit : instagram

    The perfect blend of beauty

    The star donned a beautiful pink ruffle dress as she poses for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Another one in natural best

    The actress gets captured candidly as she enjoys her boat ride.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stealing hearts since 1992

    Kiara looks surreal in this lehenga as she blesses our feed with yet another smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A throwback vacation snap

    How this picture reminded us of our memorable vacations too!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

