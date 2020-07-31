Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Kabir Singh star looks delightful as she cannot stop beaming in THESE photos

1 / 10

Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: Take a look at these pics of the actor where she wont stop smiling

Kiara Advani is all set to celebrate her quarantine birthday for the first time and social media is already buzzing with birthday wishes for the beautiful actress. Kiara Advani proved her mettle as an actor with her experimental roles in her recent movies and OTT releases. Kiara Advani is here to rule and she has clearly proved so with her successful movies in 2019. With her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actress is now one of the top actors in the country. Her character, Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh was criticised by people. Post Kabir Singh's success, she even penned down a heartfelt note stating, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me." On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. Her movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite superstar Akshay Kumar will be released on an OTT platform. Today on Kiara Advani's special day take a look at these pictures of the actress where she is giving her fans a virtual treat with her stunning smile.

Photo Credit : Instagram