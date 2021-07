1 / 6

Kiara Advani’s vacation pictures

Kiara Advani, born on July 31, 1992, is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. After making her acting debut in 2014 with Fugly, Kiara Advani rose to fame by playing the character of the former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni’s wife on-screen, Sakshi Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She became a household name with her on-screen performances in Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, and has then since appeared in movies like Good Newws and Laxmii. Fans are now awaiting Kiara Advani’s upcoming movie, Shershaah, whose plot revolves around the Kargil War and the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Even though Kiara Advani is always busy working, she makes sure to take some time off and go on vacations to rejuvenate. Today, as Kiara Advani turns a year older, here are pictures that prove Kiara Advani is a complete traveler at heart and she loves to go on holidays. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram