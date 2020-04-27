Kiara Advani: From a bold photoshoot to an intense scene in Lust Stories, 7 times the actress made headlines

1 / 8

Check out these things due to which actress Kiara Advani made headlines

Actress Kiara Advani is here to rule and she has clearly proved so with her successful movies in 2019. With her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actress is now one of the top actors in the country. Her character, Preethi in the movie Kabir Singh was criticized by a lot of people in the industry. Post Kabir Singh's success, she even penned down a heartfelt note stating, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me." This year the actress was making headlines yet again, but not for her projects but a completely different reason. Kiara was spotted in a bold photograph for Dabboo's calendar shoot which invited a lot of trolls and memes on the internet. Kiara Advani will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The star has over a period of time been in news several times for other things than her film projects. Today have a look at these headlines made by the Laxmmi Bomb actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram