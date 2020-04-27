X
Kiara Advani: From a bold photoshoot to an intense scene in Lust Stories, 7 times the actress made headlines

Rolling high on success is actress Kiara Advani with back to back hits from Kabir Singh to Good Newwz in 2019, Today have a look at these headlines the actress made recently.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: April 27, 2020 04:46 pm
    Check out these things due to which actress Kiara Advani made headlines

    Actress Kiara Advani is here to rule and she has clearly proved so with her successful movies in 2019. With her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actress is now one of the top actors in the country. Her character, Preethi in the movie Kabir Singh was criticized by a lot of people in the industry. Post Kabir Singh's success, she even penned down a heartfelt note stating, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me." This year the actress was making headlines yet again, but not for her projects but a completely different reason. Kiara was spotted in a bold photograph for Dabboo's calendar shoot which invited a lot of trolls and memes on the internet. Kiara Advani will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The star has over a period of time been in news several times for other things than her film projects. Today have a look at these headlines made by the Laxmmi Bomb actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When she hit back at some rude comments on her social media

    The actress uploaded a picture of herself and people started commenting about the actress going under the knife to get her cheeks done. The actress had a hilarious reply to their comments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Haircut video on her social media

    Netizens furiously trolled Kiara Advani for fake 'chopping My Hair' post on Instagram, which she actress did to endorse a brand.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pricey Prada Heels

    For one of her airport looks, Kiara stepped out wearing a black Givenchy tracksuit. The highlight of her look was her white and pink heels Prada shoes were Rs. 70,000.Kiara was trolled left, right and center for it and in a recent interview with SpotBoye the Kabir Singh actress shot back. She said that not only her but even one of her film's producers absolutely loved the shoes. Advani said that the producer loved the shoes so much that he insisted that she wore the shoes for one of the songs in her upcoming films. She further laughed it off saying, "Get ready to troll me again".

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Intense scene in Lust stories

    In Lust Stories, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar come together to present four stories about a woman's point of view about the unspoken topic. Kiara's climax scene in one of the stories in the multi starrer was trolled but the actress was bold enough to ignore those netizens and even shared that her grandma also watched the scene.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Daboo Ratnani's calendar shoot

    Like every year, Daboo shared the pictures of his multi starrer calendar shoot and the one with Kiara resurfaced on the internet with memes made by netizens and people even criticised her for the bold shoot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The infamous birthday party

    Apart from her high-end Chanel bag worth 3.5 lakhs, her dating rumors got fueled up at her birthday party as Kiara Advani left her birthday party with her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    When Vidya Balan commented on her character, Preethi

    Vidya said, “Kiara is so beautiful. I think Kiara did a great job (in Kabir Singh). Especially for a city-bred girl, who is independent, and I am sure who is not like Preeti, to play a role like this with so much conviction, it is incredible. So, I think that’s is the thing with being an actor, whether or not you believe in it, when you are able to pull it off – hats off.”

    Photo Credit : Youtube

