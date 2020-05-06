Advertisement
Kiara Advani: From classic black to velvety pink; Check out these pantsuits donned by the actress

Time and again, we have seen Kiara Advani donned pantsuit and effortlessly nail the boss lady look. Speaking of that, here's a look at times she wore a pantsuit and gave major boss lady vibes.
2462 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress marked her debut in Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's directorial Fugly and was later seen in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been a part of many films such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress' commendable performance in Kabir Singh was praised by many. Kiara shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the same and her chemistry with the actor won millions of hearts. The same has helped her successfully carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress' remarkable performances in the web shows Lust Stories and Guilty were loved by the masses. Up next, she has her kitty full of films. For the uninitiated, Kiara Advani has four upcoming projects - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for her films. Apart from films and acting, Kiara has always managed to create a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who has an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. The actress knows how to turn heads with her stunning appearances. Until now, every look of hers has wowed her fans, as well as, fashion police. Right from rocking a denim on denim look to acing a saree look and more, Kiara does it with ease and perfection. Her promotional looks have been worth taking note of. Time and again, we have seen her donned pantsuit and effortlessly nail the boss lady look. Speaking of that, here's a look at times she wore a pantsuit and gave major boss lady vibes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Kiara Advani's Good Newwz promotional looks were on point. For one of her promotional event, Kiara wore a light pink hued pantsuit. The stunning actress' look included a double breasted blazer which she paired with a pair of boot cute flared pants and neon yellow lace bralette. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    For an event in the city, Kiara Advani wore a sequinned pantsuit by Cinq a Sept. Kiara's outfit featured a deep V plunging neckline, full minimal bishop sleeves, a front tie in the front to cinch the waist paired with flared pants. The actress completed her look with a side parted retro hairdo. As always, her makeup was on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    For an event in the city, Kiara wore a bright blue pantsuit. The actress chose blue flared pants and styled it with a matching jacket. Sleek hairdo completed her entire look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    For Good Newwz promotions, Kiara wore a Massimo Dutti pantsuit. The actress wore a double breasted blazer which she paired with a pair of flared pants, a crisp white button down and a black tie. She rounded off her look with a messy ponytail, golden studded earrings, brown smokey eyes, and a pink lip.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The actress knows how to make hearts race. She donned a customised red Japanese crepe satin pantsuit and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She completed her entire look with a black clutch, a statement ring, sleek hair, and bright lips. Do you like this look of the diva?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    For an awards night, Kiara wore a lavender coloured pantsuit and looked absolutely ravishing in it.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 8 / 8
    For an event in the city, Kiara wore an all-pink pantsuit and looked absolutely stunning in it. She rounded off her stunning look in heels and earrings.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

