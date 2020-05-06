Kiara Advani: From classic black to velvety pink; Check out these pantsuits donned by the actress

1 / 8

Pantsuits donned by Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The gorgeous actress marked her debut in Bollywood with Kabir Sadanand's directorial Fugly and was later seen in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has been a part of many films such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress' commendable performance in Kabir Singh was praised by many. Kiara shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the same and her chemistry with the actor won millions of hearts. The same has helped her successfully carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actress' remarkable performances in the web shows Lust Stories and Guilty were loved by the masses. Up next, she has her kitty full of films. For the uninitiated, Kiara Advani has four upcoming projects - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. Fans of the actress are beyond excited for her films. Apart from films and acting, Kiara has always managed to create a buzz with her fashionable appearances. She is one celebrity who has an impeccable and unbeatable style sense. The actress knows how to turn heads with her stunning appearances. Until now, every look of hers has wowed her fans, as well as, fashion police. Right from rocking a denim on denim look to acing a saree look and more, Kiara does it with ease and perfection. Her promotional looks have been worth taking note of. Time and again, we have seen her donned pantsuit and effortlessly nail the boss lady look. Speaking of that, here's a look at times she wore a pantsuit and gave major boss lady vibes.

