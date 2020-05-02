X
Kiara Advani: Did you know she starred in a commercial as a baby? Check out these pics of the star as a child

Kiara Advani is surely enjoying quarantine to the maximum with her family. She has been sharing a lot of her home videos and today we have some unmissable photos of the actress as a child.
May 2, 2020
    Kiara Advani's childhood photos

    Kiara Advani's childhood photos

    Actress Kiara Advani has definitely crossed a lot of milestones in the year 2019. With her successful and highly anticipated movie Kabir Singh hitting it big at the box office, the actress was appreciated by Bollywood’s biggest stars for her performance. One being Vidya Balan herself who shared “Kiara is so beautiful. I think Kiara did a great job (in Kabir Singh). Especially for a city-bred girl, who is independent, and I am sure who is not like Preeti, to play a role like this with so much conviction, it is incredible. So, I think that’s is the thing with being an actor, whether or not you believe in it. when you are able to pull it off – hats off.”. Next, the actress closed the year with a family entertainer Good Newwz, which was a blockbuster yet again and gained immense love all across the country. Kiara also signed some of Bollywood’s biggest projects last year. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 comedy movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “ M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” as Sakshi Dhoni(wife of M.S Dhoni). She made her debut in South with Bharat Ane Nenu with co-actor Ram Charan. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career too. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. Kiara Advani's fashion choices got positive reviews just like her movies. Kiara's social media is filled with amazing style statements of the diva. In fact, her luxury bags have often made headlines along with her impeccable choice of outfits during the promotions of her movies. The actress who is enjoying the quarantine with her family has been sharing a lot of home videos of herself as a small child. The actress started her journey as an actor as a toddler opposite her mom for a baby product commercial. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ashok Kumar and is the grand-niece of Late Sayeed Jaffrey. The actress's filmy connections with actor Salman Khan goes back to the days when the actor reportedly dated her aunt it was actually Salman who made her change her real name from Alia to Kiara Advani. Today, have a look at some of the most adorable photos of the actress as a child.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    All dressed up with childhood friend Isha Ambani

    All dressed up with childhood friend Isha Ambani

    The two sweethearts all prepped to for their school's function.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The prettiest smile

    The prettiest smile

    Surely keeping that beautiful smile since childhood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Couldn't keep hands off cake

    Couldn't keep hands off cake

    Kiara Advani gleeful smile and double ponytails are just too adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The most beautiful pair of eyes

    The most beautiful pair of eyes

    A toddler Kiara looking cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With baby brother Mishal

    With baby brother Mishal

    Kiara holds her brother adorably in a photo that she posted on her social media trolling her own toothless smile back when this was taken.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Papa's princess

    Papa's princess

    This picture of the actor when she was just a few days old with her father.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    All dolled up

    All dolled up

    Kiara at her birthday party with the cutest frock ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A picture which makes your heart go AWWW

    A picture which makes your heart go AWWW

    We love this expression of the film star as she adorably munches her food.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    A picture of a little Kiara who got bored

    A picture of a little Kiara who got bored

    The actress is seen telling her mom that she is tired of being at the same place so she is leaving in a home video the actress shared on her social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Her first commercial

    Her first commercial

    Kiara as a toddler in her first-ever commercial for a baby product with her mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

