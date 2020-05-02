Kiara Advani: Did you know she starred in a commercial as a baby? Check out these pics of the star as a child

1 / 11

Actress Kiara Advani has definitely crossed a lot of milestones in the year 2019. With her successful and highly anticipated movie Kabir Singh hitting it big at the box office, the actress was appreciated by Bollywood’s biggest stars for her performance. One being Vidya Balan herself who shared “Kiara is so beautiful. I think Kiara did a great job (in Kabir Singh). Especially for a city-bred girl, who is independent, and I am sure who is not like Preeti, to play a role like this with so much conviction, it is incredible. So, I think that’s is the thing with being an actor, whether or not you believe in it. when you are able to pull it off – hats off.”. Next, the actress closed the year with a family entertainer Good Newwz, which was a blockbuster yet again and gained immense love all across the country. Kiara also signed some of Bollywood’s biggest projects last year. The actress who made her debut with the 2014 comedy movie Fugly in Bollywood rose to fame post her role in the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “ M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” as Sakshi Dhoni(wife of M.S Dhoni). She made her debut in South with Bharat Ane Nenu with co-actor Ram Charan. The actress' performance in the movie Kabir Singh was a turning point in her career too. On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault, and next, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and prior to the pandemic, Kiara was shooting in Lucknow and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and she returned to Mumbai. Kiara Advani's fashion choices got positive reviews just like her movies. Kiara's social media is filled with amazing style statements of the diva. In fact, her luxury bags have often made headlines along with her impeccable choice of outfits during the promotions of her movies. The actress who is enjoying the quarantine with her family has been sharing a lot of home videos of herself as a small child. The actress started her journey as an actor as a toddler opposite her mom for a baby product commercial. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Ashok Kumar and is the grand-niece of Late Sayeed Jaffrey. The actress's filmy connections with actor Salman Khan goes back to the days when the actor reportedly dated her aunt it was actually Salman who made her change her real name from Alia to Kiara Advani. Today, have a look at some of the most adorable photos of the actress as a child.

