Kiara Advani: Diet and exercise secrets of the Bollywood star to stay fit REVEALED

Kiara Advani believes in staying fit rather than staying thin and today we have some of her fitness secrets revealed by the star in various interviews for a healthy lifestyle.
4127 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 11:38 am
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these tips to enjoy a fit lifestyle like Kiara Advani

    Check out these tips to enjoy a fit lifestyle like Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani is the latest entrant to Bollywood's list of female stars with her back to back successful movies at the box office. The actress who was last seen in the Netflix movie, Guilty based on Me Too was appreciated for her role in the film. Talking about her work front, Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline. She will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s much talked about directorial Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara has been giving her followers an insight into her childhood and productive work indoors this lockdown. The actress revealed during one of her recent interviews that she is brushing her Urdu skills this lockdown period. Kiara also shared how she always told her mom that she wished to be busy with back to back shoots. But due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had to leave her shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and rush back to the bay. Kiara's popularity and fan base have increased rapidly due to her hard work. Apart from her stylish looks, we love the fact of how she stays so fit despite having a hectic schedule. Today take a look at these fitness and diet secrets of the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Starting the day

    Starting the day

    Kiara swears by a glass of lemon juice with warm water every morning for a good metabolism and clearer skin

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    For her healthy body and skin

    For her healthy body and skin

    The actress believes in a healthy start to her day with her typical breakfast is a bowlful of oats with fruits like apples, berries, strawberries or oranges.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Pre workout snack

    Pre workout snack

    Her favourite munchies are her pre workout snacks which are a bunch of sliced apples and peanut butter that she uses as a dip for her apples. I

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Simple and balanced diet

    Simple and balanced diet

    Her regular lunch would include simple roti and vegetables like spinach, pumpkin and sprouts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Last meal with proteins

    Last meal with proteins

    Kiara is also a big fan of seafood and adds fish to the last meal of the day for natural protein and omega 3. Her snacks also includes nuts, figs and walnuts in between the day

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Her workout regime

    Her workout regime

    The actress adds kickboxing to her daily workout and rather than staying thin she believes in staying in a healthy body frame.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Mandatory functional training

    Mandatory functional training

    The actress shared "My fitness routine comprises of a mixture of interval and functional training"

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    If not gym she relies on this

    If not gym she relies on this

    When she skips gym for a busy schedule she makes sure she gets into dancing or boxing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Her overall gym routine

    Her overall gym routine

    The Kabir Sing actress' basic workout includes cardio, functional training along with squats and pilates.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Anonymous

I don't know what people see in that orange weird face.

