Kiara Advani, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: When B town stars donned animal prints & slayed effortlessly
Bollywood has always been up for experimenting with their outfits and putting their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. On that note, here are times Bollywood divas looked ravishing as they opted for animal print outfits.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4054 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 27, 2020 07:08 pm
1 / 8
When celebs looked ravishing in animal prints outfits
Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, Bollywood actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. On that note, have a look at times they donned animal prints and redefined fashion.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 8
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actress stepped out in a monochrome look that spelt business. She opted for loose black pants and a white sheet net top which featured a black bralette on it. Over this, she donned a black and white animal printed blazer and matching stiletto shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
Sara Ali Khan
During Simmba promotions, Sara can be seen rocking a tiger print jumpsuit with black pumps, earrings and a hairband.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 8
Nora Fatehi
Bringing a twist to the print was Nora Fatehi. The diva stepped out in an olive green animal print co-ord set and looked her stylish best,
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Kiara Advani
The beauty donned a red and black animal printed pantsuit. The look featured a full sleeves blazer top with a front short slit and a V-neckline. The top was teamed with a pair of matching flared pants and was cinched at the waist with a black leather belt with a broad rectangular buckle.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Kriti Sanon
For the promotions of her movie Panipat, Kriti opted for an animal print dress by Nikita Mhaisalkar. The dress featured a deep-V neckline that was followed by layers of ruffles.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Disha Patani
The diva was spotted post her birthday dinner last year with beau Tiger Shroff and looked amazing in an animal print crop top with ripped denim and boots!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka picked out a leopard print shirt that she paired with a pair of black formal pants to make for a classy look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
