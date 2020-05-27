Kiara Advani, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: When B town stars donned animal prints & slayed effortlessly

1 / 8

When celebs looked ravishing in animal prints outfits

Coronavirus has brought the world and entertainment industry to a standstill. Fans miss the casual celeb spottings, red carpets, parties and the best of inside industry gossips! In usual times, we would be witnessing the best of Cannes Film Festival & MET Gala looks that sweep us off our feet and leave the fashion world speechless. Celebrities across the world never fail in impressing the fans with some of their best fashion looks. Most of the fashion icons across the world are the ones who make daring choices and set fashion goals. The shades of red and pinks would never be considered as a trend unless the most stunning divas globally started sporting it and carried it off with elegance. From organza sarees, see-through outfits to a pop neck, Bollywood actresses pull off varied experimental outfits with supreme grace. On that note, have a look at times they donned animal prints and redefined fashion.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani