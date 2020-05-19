Advertisement
Kiara Advani: Kabir Singh star raised the bar of fashion with the neon outfits she donned; Check PHOTOS

Kiara Advani's experimental style has always impressed us and today we have these neon outfits and accessories donned by the actress which inspired us to add some colours to our wardrobe too.
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 02:53 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these neon outfits donned by actress Kiara Advani

    Check out these neon outfits donned by actress Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani is surely on the top of her game as an actress post the back to back success of her movies. The 27-year-old who is known to some deep-rooted connections to Bollywood as legendary actors Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey are her step-great-grandfather and great-uncle, respectively. She made her acting in the year 2014 with Fugly. Kiara made a comeback with Neeraj Pandey's M.S. Dhoni in Bollywood: The Untold Story in the year 2016, next to Sushant Singh Rajput. Based on the life of a legendary Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni, the movie was a big success. She made her digital debut with Lust Stories with Vicky Kaushal. Her role in Lust Stories was critically acclaimed and she got a thumbs up for her bold performance in the movie. The actress' performance in her 2019 hits Kabir Singh and Good Newwz were loved by the audience as well as critics. Currently, the star is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai and she has been sharing some adorable videos from her childhood on her Instagram every now and then. Her impeccable sense of style too grabbed headlines every now and then just like her daring choice of roles in her movies. One of the most outstanding promotional look of the actress was a neon green jumpuit which grabbed all the spotlight. Today we have some stunning neon coloured outfits and accesories sported by the Kabir Singh star, have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Gym look on point

    Gym look on point

    Kiara takes gym look to another stylish level with a sports bra and pair of pink yoga pants along with a neon pink upper.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Keeping it up with Ranveer

    Keeping it up with Ranveer

    When you walk out of the airport with the swag master himself you need to keep it sassy. The actress wears a neon green sweatshirt and her LV bag is worth 1.3 lakhs here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Oversized comfy tees

    Oversized comfy tees

    The actress in an electric pink oversized tee with a pair of denims for her travel look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Trying unconventional looks

    Trying unconventional looks

    In a pair of joggers, neon and black crop top to fly in style.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Pastels with neon

    Pastels with neon

    Kiara paired her lavender pastel power suit with a neon bralette and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Adding a dash of pink

    Adding a dash of pink

    The actress in a peppy pink saree which has shades of baby pink and neon pink all in one.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Neon green jumpsuit

    Neon green jumpsuit

    Kiara donned this boss lady neon one-shoulder jumpsuit and left us surprised with her impeccable stunner choice in terms of jumsuits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Teaming beige with neon

    Teaming beige with neon

    Kiara look for another promotional event included this stunning neon green tank top with beige pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    The infamous Prada shoes

    The infamous Prada shoes

    Kiara in Prada neon white and pink boots, the price of the same worth make your jaws drop. These Rs.70000 boots were sported by Nicki Minaj too.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Neon orange and gold lehenga

    Neon orange and gold lehenga

    Kiara looks stunning in this gold and orange lehenga and we are falling for her pretty smile as well.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

