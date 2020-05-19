Kiara Advani: Kabir Singh star raised the bar of fashion with the neon outfits she donned; Check PHOTOS

1 / 11

Check out these neon outfits donned by actress Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is surely on the top of her game as an actress post the back to back success of her movies. The 27-year-old who is known to some deep-rooted connections to Bollywood as legendary actors Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey are her step-great-grandfather and great-uncle, respectively. She made her acting in the year 2014 with Fugly. Kiara made a comeback with Neeraj Pandey's M.S. Dhoni in Bollywood: The Untold Story in the year 2016, next to Sushant Singh Rajput. Based on the life of a legendary Indian cricketer M.S. Dhoni, the movie was a big success. She made her digital debut with Lust Stories with Vicky Kaushal. Her role in Lust Stories was critically acclaimed and she got a thumbs up for her bold performance in the movie. The actress' performance in her 2019 hits Kabir Singh and Good Newwz were loved by the audience as well as critics. Currently, the star is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai and she has been sharing some adorable videos from her childhood on her Instagram every now and then. Her impeccable sense of style too grabbed headlines every now and then just like her daring choice of roles in her movies. One of the most outstanding promotional look of the actress was a neon green jumpuit which grabbed all the spotlight. Today we have some stunning neon coloured outfits and accesories sported by the Kabir Singh star, have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram