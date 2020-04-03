Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: B town actresses are bringing back 90s trend with bell bottoms

1 / 7

Bollywood actresses are obsessing over this piece of clothing

Bollywood actresses have time and again broken stereotypes with their style and amazing fashion statements at red carpet events, gym and on various vacations. When it comes to the latest trends and beauty statements, Bollywood celebs never shy away from experimenting. Recently, several celebs were seen taking the airport look seriously and donning some of the most expensive and stylish looks for the same. The same goes for experimenting in different beauty looks; for example, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look at the Met Gala last year which she pulled off confidently. Talking out the trends taking over the fashion world, we can't miss the classic bell bottoms which are making a comeback and definitely one which is going to stay for long. Today, check out these Bollywood celebrities who pulled off these iconic pants perfectly.

Photo Credit : Instagram