Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: B town actresses are bringing back 90s trend with bell bottoms

Check out these celebrities who carried the bell-bottom pants look like a pro in these throwbacks pictures bring the trend from 90s back in India.
3330 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Bollywood actresses are obsessing over this piece of clothing

    Bollywood actresses are obsessing over this piece of clothing

    Bollywood actresses have time and again broken stereotypes with their style and amazing fashion statements at red carpet events, gym and on various vacations. When it comes to the latest trends and beauty statements, Bollywood celebs never shy away from experimenting. Recently, several celebs were seen taking the airport look seriously and donning some of the most expensive and stylish looks for the same. The same goes for experimenting in different beauty looks; for example, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look at the Met Gala last year which she pulled off confidently. Talking out the trends taking over the fashion world, we can't miss the classic bell bottoms which are making a comeback and definitely one which is going to stay for long. Today, check out these Bollywood celebrities who pulled off these iconic pants perfectly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma carrying the trend with a white shirt for her airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone in denim bell bottoms and a white tank top at Cannes 2019.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu experimented with her bell bottom pants and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt in an off duty look for airport in the clasisc pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan teams the pants with a white tee and blazer.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani's denim on denim look is a winner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

