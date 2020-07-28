Kiara Advani: A look at Laxmmi Bomb actress' RELATABLE photos prove she is no different than us

1 / 10

A look at Kiara Advani's most relatable pictures

The Kabir Singh actress entered the gates of Bollywood with Fugly, but it was the biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which gave her much more clear-cut prominence. Her career advanced with a starring role in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu. Gradually, Kiara Advani stood the time of test with romantic drama Kabir Singh and the comedy Good Newwz. With sharp contrast between both her roles from the 2019 release she finally made a place for herself in the industry. Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline including Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara on her fitness regime in one of her interviews with Pinkvilla said, "I love taking care of me. For me, working out is all about ensuring that my body is fine and healthy. Even if showbiz hadn’t been my trade, I would have been the same towards exercising, diet and skincare." Her next, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra is speculated to be a digital release due to the ongoing escalation in Coronavirus cases. The film is a biopic on the life of Kargil martyr and braveheart Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara is spending her time in Mumbai with her parents and brother. Even though the actress never fails to make headlines for her sartorial choices or striking airport looks, but her social media is an axis of other relatable events that go in her life. Today, have a look at why the actress is so relatable and no different than us.

Photo Credit : Instagram