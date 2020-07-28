Advertisement
Kiara Advani: A look at Laxmmi Bomb actress' RELATABLE photos prove she is no different than us

Kiara Advani is currently winning hearts with her acting and an unerring fashion quotient. Let's check out Laxmmi Bomb actress' most relatable photos which we associate ourselves the most.
  • 1 / 10
    A look at Kiara Advani's most relatable pictures

    The Kabir Singh actress entered the gates of Bollywood with Fugly, but it was the biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which gave her much more clear-cut prominence. Her career advanced with a starring role in the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu. Gradually, Kiara Advani stood the time of test with romantic drama Kabir Singh and the comedy Good Newwz. With sharp contrast between both her roles from the 2019 release she finally made a place for herself in the industry. Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline including Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara on her fitness regime in one of her interviews with Pinkvilla said, "I love taking care of me. For me, working out is all about ensuring that my body is fine and healthy. Even if showbiz hadn’t been my trade, I would have been the same towards exercising, diet and skincare." Her next, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra is speculated to be a digital release due to the ongoing escalation in Coronavirus cases. The film is a biopic on the life of Kargil martyr and braveheart Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara is spending her time in Mumbai with her parents and brother. Even though the actress never fails to make headlines for her sartorial choices or striking airport looks, but her social media is an axis of other relatable events that go in her life. Today, have a look at why the actress is so relatable and no different than us.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    When mom turns into a photographer

    The actress captioned, “When mumma turns photographer even the left profile looks good #throughhereyes photo courtesy- mi madre”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Twinning and Chilling

    For the actress, a cup of tea with your loved ones is a good idea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Throwback to mini Kiara

    Kabir Singh actress shared a throwback picture with her family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Being a smart citizen Being a smart citizen

    She definitely knows how to exercise her right in the smartest way by being a responsible citizen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    At peace

    The actress gazes with utmost peace and admiration as she looks outside the window.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Slay it with sisters

    Captioning the picture as “Behen”, the sisters look no less than savage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Take a break

    Away from all worries, Kiara relaxes on a hammock amidst a vast water body.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Can I kiss you?

    Kiara cannot get enough of her little brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Daddy’s little munchkin

    Safely placed on her dad’s arm, baby Kiara looks like a cute little munchkin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

