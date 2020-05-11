Kiara Advani: A look at times the Laxmmi Bomb actress looked splendid in Manish Malhotra's creations

1 / 12

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra's creations

Kiara Advani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The stunning actress made her Bollywood debut with Kabir Sadanand's directorial Fugly and later went on to star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, she has been a part of many films such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress' spectacular performance in Kabir Singh was praised by the masses. The actress shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the same and her chemistry with the actor won millions of hearts. The gorgeous actress' remarkable performances in the web shows Lust Stories and Guilty was also loved by the masses. Up next, Kiara has an interesting line up of projects. The actress has four films in her kitty - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. The actress' upcoming films are already creating a huge buzz. And fans of the actress can't wait for them to release. Well, Kaira Advani has proved her versatility. She is one of the top actresses of Bollywood right now. Apart from the actress' spectacular performance in every film she has done so far, Kiara has also managed to create a buzz with her stunning appearances. Be it a red carpet event or movie promotions, Kiara's style game has always been on point. She is one celebrity who knows how to slay. Time and again, Kiara has donned some really pretty outfits by Manish Malhotra. And on that note, we take a look at times she wore outfits by Manish Malhotra and looked effortlessly stunning. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram