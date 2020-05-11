/
Kiara Advani: A look at times the Laxmmi Bomb actress looked splendid in Manish Malhotra's creations
Kiara Advani's style game has always been on point. Time and again, Kiara has donned some really pretty outfits by Manish Malhotra. And on that note, we take a look at times she wore outfits by Manish Malhotra and looked effortlessly stunning. Check out!
Kiara Advani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The stunning actress made her Bollywood debut with Kabir Sadanand's directorial Fugly and later went on to star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, she has been a part of many films such as Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress' spectacular performance in Kabir Singh was praised by the masses. The actress shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor in the same and her chemistry with the actor won millions of hearts. The gorgeous actress' remarkable performances in the web shows Lust Stories and Guilty was also loved by the masses. Up next, Kiara has an interesting line up of projects. The actress has four films in her kitty - Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa's sequel. The actress' upcoming films are already creating a huge buzz. And fans of the actress can't wait for them to release. Well, Kaira Advani has proved her versatility. She is one of the top actresses of Bollywood right now. Apart from the actress' spectacular performance in every film she has done so far, Kiara has also managed to create a buzz with her stunning appearances. Be it a red carpet event or movie promotions, Kiara's style game has always been on point. She is one celebrity who knows how to slay. Time and again, Kiara has donned some really pretty outfits by Manish Malhotra. And on that note, we take a look at times she wore outfits by Manish Malhotra and looked effortlessly stunning. Check out!
The Kabir Singh wore a stunning lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit bore a high-neck full-sleeved blouse that was styled with an equally embellished lehenga skirt. She paired her look with a matching dupatta and looked absolutely stunning.
For Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, Kiara chose to wear an embellished maroon lehenga and looked extremely beautiful.
For Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding, Kiara opted for a light pastel blue lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. The skirt in light blue featured light pastel pink embroidery and beadwork on it. She rounded off her look with a simple sequin dupatta, white potli, diamond layered neckpiece, and bangles.
This look is one of our favourites. Dressed in a white outfit that had a thigh-high slit and shimmery ivory pants, Kiara looked absolutely pretty in her outfit.
Dressed in a white embroidered sheer ethnic attire, Kiara is looking drop dead gorgeous. She shared this pic on Instagram and captioned it as, "Muse for life."
Here's another breathtaking look of the actress. What do you have to say about it?
This one of the best looks of the Laxmmi Bomb actress. For a wedding, Kiara wore a light pink lehenga blouse which had a dupatta attached to it. She rounded off her look with diamond jewellery and looked ravishing. Her hair and makeup were on point.
This look of the actress is worth taking note of. She stunned in a beautiful ivory silver hand crafted lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Do you like this look of the actress?
The actress once donned a beautiful floral dress that had a net trail and looked absolutely beautiful.
This look will leave you convinced that the actress has an amazing taste in fashion. Dressed in an orange top and ivory skirt by Manish Malhotra, Kiara looks gorgeous. She rounded off her look with beautiful jewellery.
Dressed in a white lehenga and matching blouse, Kiara looked absolutely mesmerising. What do you have to say?
