Kiara Advani loves pairing bohemian bags with her off duty looks; See THROWBACK photos which prove the same

Kiara Advani added cool boho bags to her looks and we loved it

Kiara Advani's back to back box office hits and critically acclaimed performances have made her one of the most successful Bollywood actresses currently. Recently Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were spotted outside Dharma Productions old office in the afternoon hours. The two were reportedly signed on to be a part of Mr. Lele, which also was to star Bhumi Pednekar. Mr. Lele was supposed to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, it couldn't happen because of her dates clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where Kiara is starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. Now, as per the latest reports they will be seen in Good Newzz director's next romantic comedy. The actress will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb which also stars Akshay Kumar. Other than that, she also has Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. With her kitty full of projects, Kiara is utilizing lockdown to spend some quality with her family in Mumbai and has been brushing up her Urdu skills. Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly back in the year 2014 and after impressing everyone with her performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Tale, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, Good Newwz which were massive box office hits! Apart from that, she is widely popular for her impeccable style. From wedding lehengas to promotional and red carpet looks, Kiara knows how to ace her style game like a boss. Today we have these pictures of the actress teaming her off duty look with bohemian-inspired bags proving how she loves mixing the best of both worlds for her style statements.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani