Bollywood celebrities and their love for stylish boots

Kiara Advani never fails to surprise us with her on screen performances. Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with Fugly back in the year 2014 and after impressed everyone with her performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Tale, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, Good Newwz which were massive box office hits! She is now one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Kiara Advani shared how she always wished that she had a busy schedule: “I prayed for the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates.” 2019 was surely Kiara's year with two back to back hits which were the turning points of her career. Kiara has also been sharing some throwback pictures of her childhood on her Instagram handle. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine. The actress recently celebrated her birthday and was showered with love on social media by her friends, family and co-stars in the industry. Kiara has several times broken the internet with her impeccable sense of style and fashion statements. From the red carpet to vacation looks, Kiara knows how to raise the bar of style all the time. Today take look at these interesting boots donned by her and several other celebrities which impressed fans with their choice of style.

Photo Credit : Instagram