Kiara Advani oozes oomph in a saree, Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a coat as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik and Kiara make for a stylish duo

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani make for one of the most stylish on-screen duos. The stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is all set to release. Ever since the first poster of the film was out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. And now that we are just a couple of weeks away from the release both Kartik and Kiara are on a promotion spree. Today these two were spotted in the city looking lovely in their attires. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani