Kiara Advani oozes oomph in a saree, Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a coat as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani make for one of the most stylish on-screen duos. The stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is all set to release. Ever since the first poster of the film was out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. And now that we are just a couple of weeks away from the release both Kartik and Kiara are on a promotion spree. Today these two were spotted in the city looking lovely in their attires. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani looks splendid in a saree. The actress wore a pink coloured floral saree with a stylish blouse. She ties her hair in a single ponytail and wore big Jhumkas.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as she wore white trousers that he paired with light blue shirt and layered it with beige coloured coat. He completed his look with black sunglasses.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan seem to share a great camaraderie offscreen as well and it is quite evident in the pictures. Look at the actress holding an umbrella for her co-stars as both of them cannot stop smiling.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pose with the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Anees Bazmee as they step out to promote the film.
How can someone look so flawless and pretty in every frame? Look at Kiara's glow in the picture. Her smile, her minimal makeup, everything looks perfect and we bet this picture of her will make all her fans go gaga over her.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app