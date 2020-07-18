Kiara Advani paired her co ord set with a lavish Chanel bag and Gucci shoes; See THROWBACK photos

1 / 8

Check out these lavish choices of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani clearly proved her flexibility as an actress with back to back hits. The actress had a successful OTT release with Guilty this year and last year with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, she impressed the nation. Talking about her co-stars recently the actress shared how Shahid should not think much and how Akshay Kumar has always been someone she looked up for professional advice. Kiara Advani's lockdown diaries have surely been a virtual treat for her fans. With her time at home due to the lockdown, Kiara brushed up her Urdu diction and also rediscovered hobbies such as painting and cooking. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. The movie has Kiara and superstar Akshay Kumar in leading roles. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Just before the lockdown, the actress was shooting for the same. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on July 31, 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiara will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. She has surprised fans with her impeccable sense of style and the actress loves splurging on classy brands. Today, take a look at how she paired a co-ord set with some lavish accessories.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani