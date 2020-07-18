/
Kiara Advani paired her co ord set with a lavish Chanel bag and Gucci shoes; See THROWBACK photos
Kiara Advani never failed to surprise her fans with her on screen acting and her style sense which is impeccable. Today take a look at these throwback snaps of the actress pulling off yet another classy and lavish look.
Mumbai
Updated: July 18, 2020 11:22 am
1 / 8
Check out these lavish choices of Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani clearly proved her flexibility as an actress with back to back hits. The actress had a successful OTT release with Guilty this year and last year with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, she impressed the nation. Talking about her co-stars recently the actress shared how Shahid should not think much and how Akshay Kumar has always been someone she looked up for professional advice. Kiara Advani's lockdown diaries have surely been a virtual treat for her fans. With her time at home due to the lockdown, Kiara brushed up her Urdu diction and also rediscovered hobbies such as painting and cooking. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. The movie has Kiara and superstar Akshay Kumar in leading roles. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Just before the lockdown, the actress was shooting for the same. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on July 31, 2020, but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiara will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. She has surprised fans with her impeccable sense of style and the actress loves splurging on classy brands. Today, take a look at how she paired a co-ord set with some lavish accessories.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
2 / 8
From head to toe
The actress went for a green co ord set and paired her look with a pink sling and white shoes.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
3 / 8
Also she added this cool this to her look
Kiara opted to add a pair of angular sunnies to her look.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
4 / 8
All set to rule our hearts
The actress smiles for the cameras and was seen in a jolly mood as she stepped out for her night out.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
5 / 8
The pricey shoes
Kiara who is known for her style stepped out in classic white Gucci sneakers worth 650 US dollars.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
6 / 8
Keeping it classy and stylish
With her Rs. 48702 worth shoes she kept her look clean and added a lip tint for a fresh beauty look.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
7 / 8
That's not all
She sported a striking pink sling bag with her look which garnered a lot of attention.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
8 / 8
Her costly choice
She paired the look with a poppy pink Chanel bag worth 3 lakh.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani