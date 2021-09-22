Kiara Advani: PHOTOS of the actor with her co stars prove she shares a good rapport with them

Kiara Advani is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She is one of the most versatile actors in the new generation of stars of the Hindi movie industry. After giving back to back superhits at the box-office like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, Kiara Advani is now bagging a lot of praise for her performance in the latest OTT release, Shershaah. The actor has a fun-loving and happy-go-lucky personality, and people around her have revealed that she has always spreads positivity and has a good energy. Here are pictures of Kiara Advani with her co-stars that prove the actor shares a good rapport with the people she works opposite. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani gets clicked on the sets of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story as her co-star late Sushant Singh Rajput feeds her.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kiara goofying around with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh proves they shared a good bond with each other.
Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor get clicked making funny faces at each other in front of the media, showcasing their fun-filled rapport.
Kiara has worked with Akshay Kumar twice and has said only good things about the rapport she shares with the actor.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are close with each other, and the rumours of them being in a relationship have been around for a long time.