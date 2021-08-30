Kiara Advani: PHOTOS of the actor looking gorgeous in ethnic outfits leave fans awestruck

Kiara Advani is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the comedy drama movie, Fugly and rose to fame with the biopic of the former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, titled as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kiara Advani is considered as Bollywood's A-lister actors. With Kiara Advani’s most recent release, the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, the actor has once again proved her versatility and bagged many praises. Along with her performances, Kiara Advani has also made the headlines for her good sense of fashion. Here are times when Kiara Advani stole the show by making an appearance and looking gorgeous in ethnic outfits. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani gets clicked wearing a dark purple, wine colour lehenga with heavy mirror work on the outfit and a double layered neckpiece.
Kiara poses for the camera wearing a silver ethnic outfit with silver shimmery embroidery on the outfit as she opts for subtle makeup look.
The Shershaah star is seen in a designer golden lehenga with long earrings and perfect makeup to go along with it.
Kiara poses for the camera wearing a wine coloured outfit with golden shimmery embroidery on the sleeveless blouse and the borders of the saree as she pairs it up with a golden neckpiece.
Kiara Advani gets clicked wearing a mint saree, a tube blouse with shimmery stripes all over the saree with subtle diamond jewellery to complete the look.