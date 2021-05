1 / 6

Kiara Advani’s outfits for every mood

Kiara Advani is an established actor in the Bollywood industry. Having made her debut in the movie industry with the comedy-drama movie, Fugly, she rose to fame with the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Having worked with some of the very popular and successful actors in the industry like Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Bollywood's favourite 'Preeti' is appreciated for her great on-screen talent and has also been making the headlines for being a huge social media sensation. Kiara Advani makes sure to always keep her fans engaged with all the goofy and informative posts that she shares and makes sure to always get a smile on the faces of those who love the actor. Scrolling through Kiara Advani’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she is also a great style icon and a huge fashionista. Kiara Advani has often impressed her fans with her great dressing sense and bold choice of colours. Here are pictures of the Indoo ki Jawani actress that will prove that she has a different outfit for every mood. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram