When Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde donned the almost same golden lehenga

Kiara Advani has surely craved a special place in millions of hearts with her impeccable performances in her past projects. Recently actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were spotted outside Karan Johar's old office in the afternoon hours. The two were earlier signed on to be a part of Mr Lele, which also was to star Bhumi Pednekar, as per several reports. The same film was supposed to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Earlier Varun and Kiara shared screen space in Kalank for a song. Kiara had a huge success with Kabir Singh last year and was critically acclaimed for her Netflix film Guilty based on MeToo. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. She recently celebrated her birthday and was bombarded with good wishes from her colleagues in the industry. Just before the lockdown, Kiara in an interview with BBC Asian network shared how people often do not understand that what they see in social media is not everything. "There are people from all parts of the country and from different socioeconomic backgrounds. It really gives you perspective. It’s helped me in my career, with all the parts and characters I’ve had to play.” Kiara shared in an interview with Vogue and also added how her mother told her to first be a graduate and then do whatever she wants to. She graduated from Jai Hind in Mumbai. The actress is surely enjoying her off duty period with her family and shared how she is brushing up her Urdu skills this lockdown. But we do miss her glamourous impeccable style statements every now and then. Today take a look at these photos of the actress where she and south actress Pooja Hegde put their best style forward in golden lehengas for two different weddings.

Photo Credit : Instagram