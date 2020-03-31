Home
Kiara Advani: From Prada heels to Givenchy tracksuit, most expensive things sported by the actress

Kiara Advani is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood and today some of her most expensive items from her wardrobe have caught our attention. Have a look.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Kiara Advani's most expensive clothing choices

    Kiara Advani had a successful 2019 with her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Post Kabir Singh's success she even penned down a heartfelt note stating" Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me.".She is making headlines yet again, but it's her behind the scene shoots with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, the actress was earlier trolled online for this year calendar shoot for the photographer. The Kabir Singh actress was spotted in a bold photograph for Dabboo's calendar shoot which invited a lot of trolls and memes on the internet. Kiara Advani will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 27-year-old actress who is known for her amazing fashion sense surprised her fans when she made an appearance with a crossbody sling bag worth Rs 3.5 lakh on her birthday. The star is actually fond of luxury bags. Today, have a look at these expensive things in her wardrobe which made headlines.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    When she stepped out in sneaker heels from Prada

    The diva was seen sporting sneakers worth 70000 INR while she was promoting Good Newwz in New Delhi.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    When she sported a Balenciaga sweatshirt

    The sweatshirt worn by Kiara costs a whopping amount of approximately ₹62000 and is from a luxurious French clothing brand called Balenciaga.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    These pair of white shoes costs a bomb

    Yes! Kiara's white Gucci shoes are worth Rs 46,603.70.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Keeping feet happy in Louboutins

    The actress sported in Christian Louboutin heels worth 50000 INR.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    When she stepped out in a Burberry jacket worth 1 lakh

    The diva took airport look to the next level with this winter clothing.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    When she spotted a Givenchy tracksuit

    The actress in sported a Givenchy tracksuit worth almost a lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

