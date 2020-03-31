Kiara Advani: From Prada heels to Givenchy tracksuit, most expensive things sported by the actress

1 / 7

Kiara Advani's most expensive clothing choices

Kiara Advani had a successful 2019 with her movies Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Post Kabir Singh's success she even penned down a heartfelt note stating" Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me.".She is making headlines yet again, but it's her behind the scene shoots with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, the actress was earlier trolled online for this year calendar shoot for the photographer. The Kabir Singh actress was spotted in a bold photograph for Dabboo's calendar shoot which invited a lot of trolls and memes on the internet. Kiara Advani will be seen next in Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 27-year-old actress who is known for her amazing fashion sense surprised her fans when she made an appearance with a crossbody sling bag worth Rs 3.5 lakh on her birthday. The star is actually fond of luxury bags. Today, have a look at these expensive things in her wardrobe which made headlines.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani