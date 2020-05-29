/
/
/
Kiara Advani raises the temperature as she flaunts her toned figure in bodycon dresses; Check Photos
Kiara Advani raises the temperature as she flaunts her toned figure in bodycon dresses; Check Photos
Kiara Advani is one of the most popular stars in B-town. She is also well known for her fashion sense which is always on point. The actress pulls off bodycon dresses like no one else! Check out photos.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2824 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 29, 2020 05:51 pm
1 / 8
Kiara Advani's ravishing looks in a bodycon outfit
Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." The actress also donned the best bodycon dresses on many occasions and looked extremely ravishing. From shiny golden to bold blue hues, she pulls it off with utmost confidence and grace. Have a look at times the star looked gorgeous in bodycon dresses.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
White ruffled bodycon outfit
The actress donned a simple white bodycon dress by Emilio de la Morena was a strapless bodycon number with tiered ruffles at her hem, waist and thighs. The outfit hugged her body and showed off her hourglass figure well, highlighting her curves.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 8
The golden girl
Kiara opted for a mesh gown that featured embellishments in yellow that slowly transcended into a gorgeous train. The full-sleeved wonder then hugs her body in all the right places that showed off her stunning curves.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
A body-fit dress for the airport
When she donned a figure-hugging dress at the airport and raised the bar of style.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 8
Such a stunner in that blue outfit!
Ms Dhoni star looks beyond stunning in this blue bodycon dress.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 8
Airport style on point
Kiara's airport style is so chic, stylish and perfect as she pairs a grey bodycon outfit with a denim jacket and sneakers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 8
Defining beauty and elegance
She looks every inch of a diva in this golden bodycon dress and there's no denying that.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 8
Ravishing as ever
Kiara picked out a black body con dress with a sweetheart neckline for the trailer launch of her web film Guilty. Her dress also bore cutouts on the side and was cropped at her ankles. The balloon sleeves of her dress stole the show!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment