Kiara Advani raises the temperature as she flaunts her toned figure in bodycon dresses; Check Photos

1 / 8

Kiara Advani's ravishing looks in a bodycon outfit

Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts of the audience and there is no denying that. The actress has an exciting line-up of films in her kitty including Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kiara is also known for her fantastic fashion sense and for keeping it stylish every time she steps out. From a gym look, airport look, casual outings in summer dresses to a glam red carpet look and heavily embellished ethnic wears, she pulls off every outfit with grace and confidence! Kiara revealed her fashion icons in an interview with a leading daily, "Everyone from Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner to the character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, have inspired me at different stages of my life and I think they own every look they have worn." she said. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress also opened up on her personal sense of style and said, "Completely depends on my mood. Although, for me, it’s all about the cut and fit of the outfit. I like clothes to fit my body not the other way round." The actress also donned the best bodycon dresses on many occasions and looked extremely ravishing. From shiny golden to bold blue hues, she pulls it off with utmost confidence and grace. Have a look at times the star looked gorgeous in bodycon dresses.

Photo Credit : Instagram