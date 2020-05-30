Kiara Advani recreates romantic floral looks with these experimental outfits; Check PHOTOS

1 / 12

Check out these floral outfits of Kiara Advani

If you have been up to date with Bollywood trends one actress who has surprised us with her experimental looks is Kiara Advani. The actress recently made headlines as according to some reports she is on board for a major South project. Kiara Advani starred opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu will once again star opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB27. The actress already enjoyed a great 2019 due to impeccable on-screen performances and with her promotional outfits and social media, she has gained love for her flexible wardrobe as well. Never the one to shy away from daring decisions, no matter where she is, she continues to make a point with her selections in terms of roles as well as her outfits. The Kabir Singh actor who looks anything from flawless at red carpet events appearances and wedding outfits never fails to pick up the same amount of experiment to her off duty looks as well. On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh and Guilty. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current epidemic going on in the country. Kiara will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb, and Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. Kiara and Kartik were filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in Lucknow before the lockdown, and then the two returned to the city because of Coronavirus. Today we have some experimental floral outfits donned by Kiara Advani, Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram