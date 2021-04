1 / 9

Kiara Advani’s vacation pictures

Kiara Advani is a very established actor in the Bollywood industry. Having appeared in movies like Kabir Singh (2019), Good Newwz (2019), and Laxmii (2020), she has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. Kiara made her debut in the Hindi movie industry with the comedy-drama Fugly in 2014 but rose to fame with the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Fans are now awaiting the release of her upcoming movies that includes Vishnu Vardhan’s Shershaah where she is cast to play the lead character opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Kiara Advani will also be seen in Anees Baazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 casting Kartik Aaryan as the lead character. Kiara’s fans are also excited to see her on the big screen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The multi-starrer movie cast Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor as the lead characters. Despite working very hard and having a very busy schedule, Kiara Advani sure knows to take some time off for herself and enjoy herself by going on vacations. Here are pictures of actor Kiara Advani from her vacations giving major goals to many. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram