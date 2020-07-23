Kiara Advani to Samantha Akkineni: Celebrities seem to be OBSESSED with this appendage for their hair

1 / 8

Celebrities love adding this accessory to their look

Kiara Advani has left the nation impressed with her choices of different roles. Kiara Advani is the latest entrant to Bollywood's list of female stars with her back to back successful movies at the box office. The actress who was last seen in the Netflix movie, Guilty based on Me Too was appreciated for her role in the film. Talking about her work front, Kiara has some of the most awaited movies of 2020 in the pipeline. Kiara Advani's lockdown diaries have surely been a virtual treat for her fans. With her time at home due to the lockdown, Kiara is using this time productively to brush up her Urdu diction and she is also rediscovering hobbies such as painting and even cooking. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. She also has Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal and Yash Raj Films’ Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra lined up for 2020. Kiara has been giving her followers an insight into her childhood and productive work indoors this lockdown. The actress revealed during one of her recent interviews that she is brushing her Urdu skills this lockdown period. Kiara also shared how she always told her mom that she wished to be busy with back to back shoots. But due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had to leave her shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and rush back to the bay. Apart from her acting skills, one fans love about her is her elegant style and classic choices. Today we have this one thing that not only Kiara but every celebrity is obsessing about. Take a look at these photos of celebs to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram