Kiara Advani: From sequin to satin, the actress' envious collection of dresses will make your jaws drop

Check out the many dresses of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in Fugly back in the year 2014 and after some impressive performances in M S Dhoni: The Untold Tale, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, Good Newwz of course, which were massive box office hits! She is now one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Kiara Advani shared how she always wished that she had a busy schedule: “I prayed for the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates.” 2019 was surely Kiara's year with two back to back hits which were the turning points of her career. Currently, the actress is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. The actress recently shared how she is praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible. She has been utilising this family time to learn new things like she recently baked cakes and cookies and even made Gajar ka halwa which is a famous Indian delicacy. Kiara has also been sharing some throwback pictures of herself as a child on her Instagram handle. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine. Today, the bold and glamorous actress who appears to aces any role that is offered to her. It seems she can carry out some of the most complex looks with the utmost grace. Today we have some of the best dresses sported by the Kabir Singh actress have a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram