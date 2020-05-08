/
Kiara Advani: From sequin to satin, the actress' envious collection of dresses will make your jaws drop
Kiara Advani's stunning evolution from her debut to a power player in cinemas has been impeccable. She is also one of the most stylish actresses in BTown, today we have some gorgeous dresses sported by the actor which we absolutely loved.
Check out the many dresses of Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in Fugly back in the year 2014 and after some impressive performances in M S Dhoni: The Untold Tale, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, Good Newwz of course, which were massive box office hits! She is now one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Kiara Advani shared how she always wished that she had a busy schedule: “I prayed for the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates.” 2019 was surely Kiara's year with two back to back hits which were the turning points of her career. Currently, the actress is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. The actress recently shared how she is praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible. She has been utilising this family time to learn new things like she recently baked cakes and cookies and even made Gajar ka halwa which is a famous Indian delicacy. Kiara has also been sharing some throwback pictures of herself as a child on her Instagram handle. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine. Today, the bold and glamorous actress who appears to aces any role that is offered to her. It seems she can carry out some of the most complex looks with the utmost grace. Today we have some of the best dresses sported by the Kabir Singh actress have a look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Keeping the holiday spirit high
The actress enjoys her sunbath and we love the floral silk dress she is seen wearing here.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beige beauty
Kiara is a beige wrap dress with lace detailing at the bottom.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slip on Polka dress
Another picture of the actress in a cute polka dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning as always in this golden dress
The Kabir Singh star in a bodycon golden dress.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Electric blue thigh high slit dress
Check out this stunning blue dress worn by the actress.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Red Shimmer dress
With a neat beauty look, the actress looks every bit of a diva in this red shimmer outfit.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Pink is ruling the game
Kiara in a one-shoulder ruffled dress for Good Newwz promotions.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Bringing the prom feels to red carpet
The actress in a soft pink satin dress which she styles perfectly with black gloves.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Rocking the colour yellow
The star in a stunning off-shoulder yellow gown for the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Black midi dress
Kiara in puffed sleeves asymmetrical midi black dress for a screening.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Rocking the white look
The Good Newwz star in a strapless bodycon number with tiered ruffles at her hem, waist and thighs.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
A vision in black
Kiara slays in a another black look for the promotion of her movie and we love the corset-like detailing of the outfit.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
Golden hour with this outfit
Taking glamour to a new height with this yellow bodycon sequin dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Draped combo dress
A beautiful boho-style colourful plaid midi dress by Prabal Gurung flaunted by the actress for Kabir Singh's success party.
Photo Credit : viral bhayani
