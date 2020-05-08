Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kiara Advani
/
Kiara Advani: From sequin to satin, the actress' envious collection of dresses will make your jaws drop

Kiara Advani: From sequin to satin, the actress' envious collection of dresses will make your jaws drop

Kiara Advani's stunning evolution from her debut to a power player in cinemas has been impeccable. She is also one of the most stylish actresses in BTown, today we have some gorgeous dresses sported by the actor which we absolutely loved.
2317 reads Mumbai Updated: May 8, 2020 10:29 am
  • 1 / 15
    Check out the many dresses of Kiara Advani

    Check out the many dresses of Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in Fugly back in the year 2014 and after some impressive performances in M S Dhoni: The Untold Tale, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh, Good Newwz of course, which were massive box office hits! She is now one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Kiara Advani shared how she always wished that she had a busy schedule: “I prayed for the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates.” 2019 was surely Kiara's year with two back to back hits which were the turning points of her career. Currently, the actress is in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. The actress recently shared how she is praying every day that we can go back to the sets as soon as possible. She has been utilising this family time to learn new things like she recently baked cakes and cookies and even made Gajar ka halwa which is a famous Indian delicacy. Kiara has also been sharing some throwback pictures of herself as a child on her Instagram handle. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal. Prior to the lockdown, Kiara and Kartik were shooting in Lucknow for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and due to Coronavirus, the two returned to the bay and since then, Kiara has been in quarantine. Today, the bold and glamorous actress who appears to aces any role that is offered to her. It seems she can carry out some of the most complex looks with the utmost grace. Today we have some of the best dresses sported by the Kabir Singh actress have a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Keeping the holiday spirit high

    Keeping the holiday spirit high

    The actress enjoys her sunbath and we love the floral silk dress she is seen wearing here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Beige beauty

    Beige beauty

    Kiara is a beige wrap dress with lace detailing at the bottom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Slip on Polka dress

    Slip on Polka dress

    Another picture of the actress in a cute polka dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Stunning as always in this golden dress

    Stunning as always in this golden dress

    The Kabir Singh star in a bodycon golden dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Electric blue thigh high slit dress

    Electric blue thigh high slit dress

    Check out this stunning blue dress worn by the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 15
    Red Shimmer dress

    Red Shimmer dress

    With a neat beauty look, the actress looks every bit of a diva in this red shimmer outfit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 15
    Pink is ruling the game

    Pink is ruling the game

    Kiara in a one-shoulder ruffled dress for Good Newwz promotions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Bringing the prom feels to red carpet

    Bringing the prom feels to red carpet

    The actress in a soft pink satin dress which she styles perfectly with black gloves.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 15
    Rocking the colour yellow

    Rocking the colour yellow

    The star in a stunning off-shoulder yellow gown for the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Black midi dress

    Black midi dress

    Kiara in puffed sleeves asymmetrical midi black dress for a screening.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 15
    Rocking the white look

    Rocking the white look

    The Good Newwz star in a strapless bodycon number with tiered ruffles at her hem, waist and thighs.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 13 / 15
    A vision in black

    A vision in black

    Kiara slays in a another black look for the promotion of her movie and we love the corset-like detailing of the outfit.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 14 / 15
    Golden hour with this outfit

    Golden hour with this outfit

    Taking glamour to a new height with this yellow bodycon sequin dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Draped combo dress

    Draped combo dress

    A beautiful boho-style colourful plaid midi dress by Prabal Gurung flaunted by the actress for Kabir Singh's success party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Anniversary Special: THESE photos prove they are the coolest couple of Bollywood
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Asha Negi: 15 Stunning photos of the Baarish 2 star that will make you fall in love with her
Tara Sutaria\'s obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out
Tara Sutaria's obsession for co ord sets is evident with these amazing outfits she sported, Check them out
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics
Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark\'s character? Here are facts of the billionaire
Elon Musk: Did you know he was the inspiration for Tony Stark's character? Here are facts of the billionaire
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: From wedding to social media PDA, Check out these pics of the power couple
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: From wedding to social media PDA, Check out these pics of the power couple

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement