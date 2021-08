1 / 6

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pictures that has their fans gushing over them

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are big names in the Bollywood industry. Both the actors have impressed audiences with their on-screen work. Kiara and Sidharth have been making the headlines as their dating rumours started since they began shooting for Karan Johar’s Shershaah, which will be premiering on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on August 13, 2021. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship rumours grew stronger when they were spotted spending time together outside of the sets and apart from working hours. During a media interview, Kiara Advani even revealed that she knows Sidharth Malhotra very well, only praising his good sense of work in the field of entertainment. Here are pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra that have set the internet on fire, making fans wait for the rumoured celebrity couple to make their relationship official. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani