Kiara Advani: From staying real to being successful; Surprising statements made by the actor about her career

Kiara Advani: From staying real to being successful; Surprising statements made by the actor about her career

Kiara Advani's statements about her work and her initial days in Bollywood which make you love and respect her even more. Check them out.
3548 reads Mumbai
  1 / 8
    Check out these surprising statements of the Kiara Advani

    Check out these surprising statements of the Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani's lockdown diaries have surely been a virtual treat for her fans. With her time at home due to the lockdown, Kiara is using this time productively to brush up her Urdu diction and she is also her rediscovering hobbies such as painting and even cooking. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. The movie has Kiara and superstar Akshay Kumar in leading roles. The actress recently posted an appreciation post for her friends sharing" I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each other's soulmates.#AShoutoutTotheGirls". Kiara had an eventful and busy 2019 and a great start to 2020 with her movie Guilty which was released on an OTT platform and gained the actress a lot of appreciation both critically and by fans for her role in the same. On the work front in Bollywood, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Just before the lockdown, the actress was shooting for the same. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiara will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. Talking about the projectile in her career due to her hard work, here are a few things the actress shared about her career. Take a look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 8
    When I Had Started My Career, I Used To Pray To Not Get Stereotyped

    When I Had Started My Career, I Used To Pray To Not Get Stereotyped

    In an interview with Bollywood Life, Kiara shared "When I had started my career, I used to pray to not get stereotyped. I used to see actresses and put them in boxes. Whatever films I was offered, they were very different from each other. So it was not a conscious choice but something that I had hoped for. These films came to me, I wasn't chasing a different role. I just got different offers. I just got lucky that people didn't put me in a bracket.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 8
    I prayed for the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates

    I prayed for the day my mum has to call my manager for my dates

    Kiara said she always wished she had a busy schedule and worked for 12 hours a day.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  4 / 8
    People do not realise that social media has different layers

    People do not realise that social media has different layers

    Kiara in an interview with BBC Asian network shared how people often do not understand that what they see in social media is not everything.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  5 / 8
    Talking about her education

    Talking about her education

    "There are people from all parts of the country and from different socioeconomic backgrounds. It really gives you perspective. It’s helped me in my career, with all the parts and characters I’ve had to play.” Kiara shared in an interview with Vogue and also added how her mother told her to first be a graduate and then do whatever she wants to. She graduated from Jai Hind in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    6 / 8
  • 6 / 8
    After her first film Fugly in 2014

    After her first film Fugly in 2014

    “I thought getting your first film was hard enough, that afterwards your phone would ring off the hook with offers...until I realised it wasn’t going to be like that.” shared Kiara.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 8
    The SoBo girl image

    The SoBo girl image

    Kiara shared how people assumed she had everything easy on her career path as she was a SoBo girl but that was not true.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  8 / 8
    Talking about criticism

    Talking about criticism

    "Somethings criticism gets you as people don't understand that you put in three months of hard work into your character."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

