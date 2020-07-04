Kiara Advani: From staying real to being successful; Surprising statements made by the actor about her career

1 / 8

Check out these surprising statements of the Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's lockdown diaries have surely been a virtual treat for her fans. With her time at home due to the lockdown, Kiara is using this time productively to brush up her Urdu diction and she is also her rediscovering hobbies such as painting and even cooking. The actress' movie Laxmmi Bomb as announced recently will be released on the OTT platform. The movie has Kiara and superstar Akshay Kumar in leading roles. The actress recently posted an appreciation post for her friends sharing" I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each other's soulmates.#AShoutoutTotheGirls". Kiara had an eventful and busy 2019 and a great start to 2020 with her movie Guilty which was released on an OTT platform and gained the actress a lot of appreciation both critically and by fans for her role in the same. On the work front in Bollywood, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Just before the lockdown, the actress was shooting for the same. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiara will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. Talking about the projectile in her career due to her hard work, here are a few things the actress shared about her career. Take a look

Photo Credit : Instagram