Kiara Advani: Sushant Singh Rajput to Shahid Kapoor; Actress' friendly side with co stars revealed; See PHOTOS

Kiara Advani's sweet and friendly nature with her fellow co stars revealed with these throwback photos. Take a look.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 12:59 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Check out Kiara Advani's photos with her co stars

    Kiara Advani is missing her time with her friends just like all of us. The Kabir Singh actress just shared an appreciation post for her girlfriends today quoting"I miss my girlfriends so so so much. I wish I could drive over and meet them but we’re not risking it. This is an appreciation post for the girls that make every day a little more special. There is probably nothing we can’t share with each other. We met in school, ended up in the same college after four weddings and 3 different time zones, here we are still each other's soulmates.#AShoutoutTotheGirls"  The actress expressed how much she loves and respect all the girls who cherish friendships in their life. Kiara had an eventful 2019 and a great start to 2020 with her movie Guilty which was released on an OTT platform and gained the actress a lot of appreciation for her role in the same. On the work front in Bollywood, Kiara Advani was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The film was set to be theatrically released in India on 31 July 2020 but has been postponed due to the current pandemic. Kiara will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb and in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal. As we shared about her views on friendship, take a look at these snaps of the actor with her co stars which reveal her sweet friendly nature. 

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Sushant Singh Rajput

    A throwback pic of the late talented actor with Kiara Advani in a shoot. Sushant is seen feeding helping her have her beverage as she gets ready for her shoot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara in their Christmas spirits in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The team of Good Newwz having a fun banter on sets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara look just too cute together and we cannot wait for their movie. Here they are seen having a fun conversation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's dance rehearsals were packed with super entertaining BTS.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Shahid Kapoor

    Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's BTS photos and promotional snaps together gave us a hint of the great friendship they share with each other.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Ram Charan

    Kiara took her co star Ram Charan out for dinner and they were spotted twinning in black and as they posed for the cameras, the duo couldn't control their laughter post their funny conversations.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Akshay Kumar

    Kiara imitates Akshay Kumar's pose in this cool snap as they shoot for their movie Laxmmi Bomb.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani and Kiara Advani's cute selfie moment from MS Dhoni: The Untold story promotions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

