Kiara Advani to Taapsee Pannu: Bollywood actresses who rocked the saree look

Sarees are timeless and never go out of trend. When it comes to donning a perfect look, Bollywood divas are the most stylish ones in the fashion industry. Indian actresses in sarees look adorable and are often seen on and off-screen showcasing their glam looks as they love to wear sarees. Here’s a look at four Bollywood divas who have proved time and again that the saree look is never going out of style.
Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram
Hailed for her celestial on-screen performances, Sanya Malhotra looks nothing less than a vision in a pink tie-dye saree. In the picture, Sanya can be seen donning a gorgeous pink saree paired with a dramatic low-cut blouse that featured frill sleeves and silver lining.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani catches eyes in a pink saree and printed sequin blouse. In the picture, Kiara can be seen donning a pretty pink saree that came with a colourful border. She paired it with a strappy blouse and completed her look with a statement neckpiece.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla's Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is famous for experimenting with fashion. During her trip to Russia, Taapsee Pannu made a stylish statement in a printed off-white saree accentuating a gold border as she walked down the streets. The actress teamed it up with a blue V-neck blouse and completed her look with a pair of cool sneakers.
The face of the progressive film industry, Sayani Gupta certainly knows how to rock a saree. The actress sported a mettle grey colour saree featuring a deep red border and paired it with a collared blouse.