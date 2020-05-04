Kiara Advani: From vacation pics to her family snaps,Find out why we are obsessed with the star's social media

1 / 11

Why we love Kabir Singh actress' social media handle

Kiara Advani is soaring high with success with back to back hits last year and some of the most awaited projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault and recently the actress also appeared in a music video for the song Kudi Nu Nachne De from Late Irrfan Khan's movie Angrezi Medium along with several other actresses from Bollywood. Kiara Advani made her debut in the movie, Fugly opposite Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arfi Lamba, which was helmed by Kabir Sadanand in 2014. The actress entered the industry and had her share of stardom post the blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story where she played the role of Sakshi Dhoni. The actress might not have star parents but has deep-rooted connections to Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan. In fact, it was the megastar who asked Kiara to change her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani as both Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were rising stars back in 2014. Kiara never fails to make headlines with her fashion choices and beauty looks. But her social media is a hub of many other things too. Today have a look at why the actress' social media is so relatable and why we love it so much.

Photo Credit : Instagram