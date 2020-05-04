Advertisement
Kiara Advani: From vacation pics to her family snaps,Find out why we are obsessed with the star's social media

Kiara Advani: From vacation pics to her family snaps,Find out why we are obsessed with the star's social media

Kiara Advani is on the top of her game in Bollywood. Today check out these best pictures from the actress' social media which we absolutely love.
5720 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Why we love Kabir Singh actress' social media handle

    Why we love Kabir Singh actress' social media handle

    Kiara Advani is soaring high with success with back to back hits last year and some of the most awaited projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which dealt with themes of sexual assault and recently the actress also appeared in a music video for the song Kudi Nu Nachne De from Late Irrfan Khan's movie Angrezi Medium along with several other actresses from Bollywood. Kiara Advani made her debut in the movie, Fugly opposite Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arfi Lamba, which was helmed by Kabir Sadanand in 2014. The actress entered the industry and had her share of stardom post the blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story where she played the role of Sakshi Dhoni. The actress might not have star parents but has deep-rooted connections to Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan. In fact, it was the megastar who asked Kiara to change her name from Alia Advani to Kiara Advani as both Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani were rising stars back in 2014. Kiara never fails to make headlines with her fashion choices and beauty looks. But her social media is a hub of many other things too. Today have a look at why the actress' social media is so relatable and why we love it so much.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Her beautiful ethnic collection

    Her beautiful ethnic collection

    The actress' sarees collection are a must watch on her Instagram. From floral prints to sequins, she has it all.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Her candid photos

    Her candid photos

    Looking stunning as ever in this throwback picture from her beach vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    And more candids

    And more candids

    We love that naive look on her face.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Her fun photos with her costars

    Her fun photos with her costars

    We love these actors on screen and can't wait for them to reunite.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Her dates with her sisters

    Her dates with her sisters

    When you get your best friends in form of your cousins.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Her handsome brother is also ruling some hearts

    Her handsome brother is also ruling some hearts

    The actress with her younger brother Misal Advani and we must say these two inherited some good genes in terms of looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Her vacation photos

    Her vacation photos

    The actress takes her vacations pretty seriously and loves to explore new places all around the world.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Her impeccable fashion choices

    Her impeccable fashion choices

    The actress never fails to experiment with new looks and styles and that's what we love about her style statements.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Her childhood photos

    Her childhood photos

    The actress' social media is full of her throwback pics as a child and we absolutely adore them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Her stunning family

    Her stunning family

    The actress with her Mom, brother, and Father at Misal's convocation ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

