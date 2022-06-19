Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor beat Delhi's heat with ice cream as they promote JugJugg Jeeyo; PICS

1 / 5

JugJugg Jeeyo team beats Delhi's heat with ice creams

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani ever since their film JugJugg Jeeyo has been announced. The actors are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and are on a promotional spree. Both the stars along with other members from their team have been visiting different cities to meet their fans and promote their film. Well, currently Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Kiara and Varun are in Delhi for a promotional event and to beat the heat of the city, these stars visited an ice-cream parlour to enjoy ice-creams.

Photo Credit : APH Images